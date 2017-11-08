An Epsom salt bath can ease your aches and pains Roksolana Osyka/ShutterstockOne of the most popular uses of an Epsom salt bath is to help soothe away muscle aches after a hard workout or a long day of work. Some believe that the chemical composition of the salt—magnesium sulfate—can be absorbed by the skin to help block receptors from feeling the pain. But a study about applying magnesium sulfate to the skin failed to elevate blood levels of magnesium, so it's unclear if that soothing feeling comes from the salts—or simply the warm bath itself. Learn the truth about Epsom salts.

It can help soothe arthritis MILA Zed/ShutterstockEpsom salts can be used as a compress to help soothe aching joints. The Mayo Clinic recommends dissolving two cups of Epsom salts into a gallon of water, then either bathing the affected joint in it or applying a warm compress to the area. Try a few of these other arthritis home remedies.

An Epsom salt bath can soothe eczema ben bryant/Shutterstock The National Eczema Association recommends a number of different types of baths—including one with table salt or Epsom salt—to help take the sting out of the bath and soothe the dry, itchy patches. Find out if your itchy skin is caused by eczema—or something else.

Epsom salts can make splinters—and bee stings—easier to remove Evgeniy pavlovski/ShutterstockSoaking the area in an Epsom salt bath for 15 minutes can help make it easier to remove. Find out other first aid tips you need to know.

Try Epsom salts as an exfoliant MosayMay/ShutterstockJust like other granular salts, Epsom salts can make a pretty great exfoliant—combine it with coconut oil and use it to scrub away dead skin on everywhere from your lips to your toes.

Sunburn pain can be minimized Fineart1/ShutterstockSoaking in an Epsom salt bath with lukewarm water can help ease the sting of a sunburn. Need more ideas to for sunburn relief? Try these unexpected home sunburn soothers.

Epsom salts can work as a laxative MR.YURANAN LAKHAPOL/ShutterstockThe Mayo Clinic suggests using Epsom salts as a mild laxative. Dissolve two to six teaspoons of the salts into eight ounces of warm water and a squeeze of lemon to improve the taste. Still feeling stuck? Try one of these other home remedies for constipation.

Try Epsom salts to open your sinuses Yury Stroykin/Shutterstock Holistic doctor Taz Bhatia swears by inhaling the steam from boiling water infused with Epsom salts, rosemary, and eucalyptus to help clear away congestion.

You can help head off athlete's foot with Epsom salt baths Dan Kosmayer/ShutterstockSome podiatrists and dermatologists suggest using an Epsom salt bath as a natural way to help cure athlete's foot. Try these 11 natural treatments for athlete's foot.