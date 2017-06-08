Content continues below ad

Make “No” Your Default Answer

It’s tempting to be a yes woman, assigning yourself to school fundraisers and volunteer committees even though you don’t have the time. That’s the beauty of vacations: We only say yes to things we want to do. Ziplining? Heck, yeah! Hula lessons? Not so much. “Most people say yes to everything, and then they start gettingstressed outand have to backtrack,” says Holwegner, who also coaches clients on workplace wellness and stress management. “We see so many overextended people. People have to be very intentional about what their priorities are in life and create boundaries around what’s really meaningful.” If you’re uncomfortable saying no to a request right away, ask for time to think about it. If it’s your boss asking and you really can’t say no, make sure to clarify what items can slide down the priority list to make time for the new project.