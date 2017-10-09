Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Not enough "IRL" friends

Andrzej Wilusz/Shutterstock

Spending a ton of time on social media can leave you feeling like you have hundreds of friends, but no one to grab a coffee with or join you for a movie. Feeling the need for real-life pals? Dr. Yager warns against relying on social media for connection. In fact, your social media habits could be hurting your relationships . One way to bond offline is to set up a structured meeting—a walking crew or book group—that meets regularly. When Flora became a mother, she joined a group of local women with new babies who met regularly in her neighborhood. An organized group can provide guaranteed face time with friends to build on your relationship. The bottom line is that you need to make time to be with friends. Flora writes: "If we understood how beneficial real friends are, I think we'd be less passive and more careful about how we treat them."

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Reader’s Digest editors, who aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we may get a small share of revenue from our partners, such as Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected].