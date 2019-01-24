IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock

We’re surprised and sad to learn ginger ale doesn’t actually help upset stomachs like we thought. But if that’s not the cure, what is?

Ginger ale does more harm than good

If you’re anything like us, you might have some childhood memories of your mom using old-school methods when you weren’t feeling great. It was all onions and garlic to stop a cold, or honey and tea to soothe a sore throat. When it came to an upset stomach, her go-to was more than likely ginger ale.

Ginger ale has long been praised as the stomach cure-all, but it might not actually be as helpful as you think. Scientific studies have proven ginger ale isn’t the queasiness cure we thought it was. Make sure to look into those old remedies that make you feel worse before passing the tradition on to your little one.

If you’re sick, put down that Canada Dry!

When you think of ginger ale, you probably think of Canada Dry. With promises like “Made from Real Ginger” on the packaging, it makes sense. Sadly, Canada Dry doesn’t help upset stomachs, and here’s why: While it makes for a delicious casual beverage, Canada Dry is almost pure sugar and carbonation (unlike ginger beer). Looking at the ingredients on the label, there’s no real ginger included, though we can assume it’s part of the “natural flavors” listed. The amount of sugar in Canada Dry can actually make your upset stomach worse, so it’s better to stick to something with ginger listed in the ingredients. Check out these indigestion remedies that actually work.

The confusion has Canada Dry refunding customers up to $40 (if you have your receipt). If you don’t have the receipt, you can still get about $5. Canada Dry is ditching those “Made with Real Ginger” slogans to avoid false advertising. That said, we still love the taste of Canada Dry. (We refuse to give it up, real ginger or not!) Ginger ale is still the tastiest way to spice up a drink. Here are our favorite recipes.

This is the real remedy

Don’t worry—beverages with actual ginger in them can still help out a rocky digestive system. Ginger root is a natural anti-inflammatory, which is the exact opposite you’d expect from such a spicy, well, spice. It’s been proven to help with all kinds of nausea, including morning sickness. Our favorite method of taking ginger is to chop it up and throw it into a cup of warm tea. It’s the ultimate stomach easing trick. (It tastes amazing too!) Otherwise, you can pop these ginger chews for near instant relief. They’re handy stuff! Next, learn about 50 natural home remedies that really do work.