Chewing on ice momemoment/Shutterstock Ice is free of calories and sugar, will cool you down on a hot day, is usually pH-neutral, and won't stick to your teeth. Isn't crunching ice much more wholesome, therefore, than chewing on candy? Turns out, it has its downsides. "Ice is very hard," says Dr. Hendrike van Drie, a periodontist in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and chair of the oral-health working group at the Council of European Dentists. "Chewing on it damages teeth by causing cracks and fractures in enamel and restorations." Van Drie adds that constant exposure to cold temperatures can lead to dentine hypersensitivity. If that doesn't convince you, here are some more reasons you should break yourself of your ice-gnawing habit

“I’ve got a few ice chewers in my practice, and I’m always encouraging them to break that habit. You just don’t want to crunch hard things,” says Cool. “The enamel is probably the hardest tissue in our bodies, but when there’s chronic wear and tear, there’s an increased chance that it can flatten the contours of the teeth.” Sometimes the wear is severe enough to change the way the bite fits together, triggering pain in jaw muscles. She says ice can be nice, but only if you let it melt in your mouth.