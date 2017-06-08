9 Tips for Waking Up in the Morning Without a Struggle
Not everyone is a morning person. If waking up in the morning is a challenge, try these tips from experts to help put a bounce in your day.
Try to determine how much sleep your body needsiStock/casarsaListen to your body to see how much sleep is needed. For some it's 7.5 hours of shut-eye, for others it may be nine hours of rest. "Listen to your body's own rhythms to figure it out," shares sleep expert Michael Breus, PhD, on webmd.com. Once you know how much shut eye your body needs, you can create an action plan to reach that goal. Here are some sleep myths you can safely ignore.
Try to make your going-to-bed routine more soothingiStock/sandrakavasAccording to the National Sleep Foundation, an hour before your bedtime you should start a bedtime ritual to get ready for sleep. "Dim the lights, turn off electronics, and try to relax by taking a warm bath, reading, meditating, or stretching," the Foundation advises. You'll find that you start waking up in the morning more relaxed. Check out these tips for getting the best night's sleep ever.
Let the light iniStock/junce If you feel groggy when waking up in the morning, open the shades first thing to start to get your body clock back on track, says the NSF. If it's still dark out, turn on a dim light to ease into to your wake-up cycle.
Content continues below ad
Create a morning ritual that you enjoy and look forward toiStock/squaredpixelsMany people dread having to face a new day of work or chores, says Steve Orma, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in San Francisco and author of Stop Worrying and Go to Sleep. But, if the first thing you do is pleasant, that makes it much easier to wake up in the morning. "This can be meditating, having a cup of coffee as you read your favorite blog, reading your goals, journaling, etc. Choose activities you enjoy and that set you on a good path for the day," Dr. Orma says. Here are more ways to make your morning brighter.
Have a set wake-up timeiStock/coffeekai"It takes a bit of time and effort at first to reset your body to wake up at a specific time, but once you do, you'll begin waking up about the same time each morning, automatically and effortlessly," Dr. Orma says.
Wake up to a favorite tuneiStock/vitapixWaking up in the morning is a little easier when you start the day listening to your favorite song. "This sets you on a good start emotionally because of the song's positive association," adds Dr. Orma. Check out these other ways to look forward to mornings.
Content continues below ad
Take a breatheriStock/poikeAn app, such as OMG I Can Meditate, is user friendly and teaches anyone to meditate in just 10 minutes a day. Meditating has numerous benefits including fighting insomnia, reducing stress and anxiety, increasing happiness and energy levels, boosting your immune system and providing mental clarity. OMG also has a built-in wake-up function to make waking up in the morning easier. It transitions your alarm into a relaxing meditation session helping you set a peaceful tone right off the bat. Here are some other benefits of meditation.
Try a "persistent" wake up appiStock/aleksandarnakicKathleen Starmer, a travel safety coach in San Francisco, is a perpetual road warrior who teaches women's travel safety around the globe. "I frequently wake up in different time zones, so having a few tricks to get out of bed in the morning is vital. My number-one wake-up tip is the app Alarmy. You can customize it to require you to solve math problems, take a photo, or even shake your smartphone a set number of times before it allows you to turn the alarm off," says Starmer. "Trust me: by the time you work your way through whatever devious method you've chosen as your alarm shut-off protocol, you are wide awake." Find out the morning habits of successful people.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Video
More About Everyday Wellness
12 Period Products Guaranteed to Make That Time of the Month So Much Easier
Ever consider how many times you’ll get your period—with all the cramps, discomfort, and moodiness it brings—across your lifetime? If it happens monthly for 30-odd years, that comes out to about 350 periods! These newer inventions are a game-changer, at least for comfort and convenience.
Keep Reading
Fitness
This Is the Exact Number of Minutes You Need to Exercise to Live Longer, According to Science
Everyday Wellness
The Simple Trick Google Employees Use to Avoid Burnout That You Can Steal Right Now
Conditions
Cholesterol Crystals Are the Heart Attack Symptom You’ve Never Heard of—but Need to Take Seriously
Conditions
Believe It or Not, Living In These Kind of Neighborhoods Could Prevent Your Brain from Aging
Conditions
This Is the Super Important Reason You Should Stay in School—and It Has Nothing to Do with Getting a Degree
Conditions
The Scary Health Threat You Need to Know if You’re Planning to Visit Florida Anytime Soon
Cleaning & Organizing