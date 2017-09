Try to determine how much sleep your body needs iStock/casarsa Listen to your body to see how much sleep is needed. For some it's 7.5 hours of shut-eye, for others it may be nine hours of rest. "Listen to your body's own rhythms to figure it out," shares sleep expert Michael Breus, PhD, on Listen to your body to see how much sleep is needed. For some it's 7.5 hours of shut-eye, for others it may be nine hours of rest. "Listen to your body's own rhythms to figure it out," shares sleep expert Michael Breus, PhD, on webmd.com . Once you know how much shut eye your body needs, you can create an action plan to reach that goal. Here are some sleep myths you can safely ignore

Try to make your going-to-bed routine more soothing iStock/sandrakavas According to the According to the National Sleep Foundation , an hour before your bedtime you should start a bedtime ritual to get ready for sleep. "Dim the lights, turn off electronics, and try to relax by taking a warm bath, reading, meditating, or stretching," the Foundation advises. You'll find that you start waking up in the morning more relaxed. Check out these tips for getting the best night's sleep ever

Let the light in iStock/junce If you feel groggy when waking up in the morning, open the shades first thing to start to get your body clock back on track, says the NSF. If it's still dark out, turn on a dim light to ease into to your wake-up cycle. If you feel groggy when waking up in the morning, open the shades first thing to start to get your body clock back on track, says the NSF. If it's still dark out, turn on a dim light to ease into to your wake-up cycle.

Create a morning ritual that you enjoy and look forward to iStock/squaredpixels Many people dread having to face a new day of work or chores, says Steve Orma, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in San Francisco and author of Stop Worrying and Go to Sleep. But, if the first thing you do is pleasant, that makes it much easier to wake up in the morning. "This can be meditating, having a cup of coffee as you read your favorite blog, reading your goals, journaling, etc. Choose activities you enjoy and that set you on a good path for the day," Dr. Orma says. Here are Many people dread having to face a new day of work or chores, says Steve Orma, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in San Francisco and author of Stop Worrying and Go to Sleep. But, if the first thing you do is pleasant, that makes it much easier to wake up in the morning. "This can be meditating, having a cup of coffee as you read your favorite blog, reading your goals, journaling, etc. Choose activities you enjoy and that set you on a good path for the day," Dr. Orma says. Here are more ways to make your morning brighter.

Have a set wake-up time iStock/coffeekai "It takes a bit of time and effort at first to reset your body to wake up at a specific time, but once you do, you'll begin waking up about the same time each morning, automatically and effortlessly," Dr. Orma says. "It takes a bit of time and effort at first to reset your body to wake up at a specific time, but once you do, you'll begin waking up about the same time each morning, automatically and effortlessly," Dr. Orma says.

Wake up to a favorite tune iStock/vitapix Waking up in the morning is a little easier when you start the day listening to your favorite song. "This sets you on a good start emotionally because of the song's positive association," adds Dr. Orma. Check out these other Waking up in the morning is a little easier when you start the day listening to your favorite song. "This sets you on a good start emotionally because of the song's positive association," adds Dr. Orma. Check out these other ways to look forward to mornings

Take a breather iStock/poike An app, such as An app, such as OMG I Can Meditate , is user friendly and teaches anyone to meditate in just 10 minutes a day. Meditating has numerous benefits including fighting insomnia, reducing stress and anxiety, increasing happiness and energy levels, boosting your immune system and providing mental clarity. OMG also has a built-in wake-up function to make waking up in the morning easier. It transitions your alarm into a relaxing meditation session helping you set a peaceful tone right off the bat. Here are some other benefits of meditation