Content continues below ad

Which other supplements work with magnesium?

wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock

Many supplements should be taken with magnesium, Dean says. This list includes sea salt and vitamin B6, which is one of the 13 essential vitamins your body needs to stay healthy. Magnesium and calcium? Not so fast. Other experts caution against taking magnesium at the same time as other minerals. "It can interfere with absorption of other minerals, so if you take a multivitamin, calcium or zinc, take magnesium at a different time of day," Cooperman warns. Magnesium may also reduce the absorption of medications such as blood thinners, anti-diabetes drugs, diuretics, and drugs used to treat the brittle bone disease osteoporosis, Cooperman says. "Check with your doctor if you're considering using magnesium," he says.