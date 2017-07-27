Myth: Lefties are more creative Chamille White/ShutterstockThere are some things that all super creative people have in common; being left-handed isn't one of them. The link between left-handers and creativity is a longstanding myth that is likely just that—a myth. A 1995 study found left-handed men tended to think more creatively when problem-solving; however, there was no difference in the thinking between female righties and lefties. “When you look at actual creative achievements in one’s lifetime, the evidence is not strong for association with left-handedness,” Ronald Yeo, PhD, professor of psychology at the University of Texas-Austin told Health.

Myth: Lefties are more likely to be leaders nd3000/ShutterstockSix of the last 12 U.S. presidents have been lefties, but that's only considered presidential trivia, not a qualification for the job. (Speaking of trivia, check out these surprising talents of American presidents.) There’s no hard scientific evidence that handedness had anything to do with their leadership skills. “Some of the basis for those observations between leadership and handedness comes from looking at historical figures. The extrapolation is that there must be something common between these individuals who are elected and successful, one being their handedness,” says Elizabeth Ochoa, PhD, chief psychologist at Mount Sinai-Beth Israel.

Myth: Lefties are more intelligent Ding Photo Studio/Shutterstock“There’s an idea that left-handed people are more intelligent, but that’s not so,” says Dr. Ochoa. Anyone can be intelligent, especially if you have these quirky habits proven to make you smarter. A study from the 70s examined more than 7,000 grade school children and found no difference in intellectual ability between left-handers and right-handers, she said. Lefties may, however, think differently. “The world is not a left-handed-friendly place—utensils, scissors, and other items of daily use are designed for the right-handed person,” says Dr. Ochoa. “Left-handed people have to think flexibly and come up with ways to use those tools and navigate.”

Myth: Lefties are introverted Viktor Gladkov/ShutterstockAnother common lore is that left-handed people tend to be more introverted than righties. But a 2013 New Zealand study found no differences across any of the five personality measures tested between right-handers and left-handers. Even if that were true, introverts have hidden strengths that extroverts don't. “The stereotype [that left-handers are mentally or morally inferior] doesn’t reflect reality,” study author Gina Grimshaw, PhD, director of the Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Wellington in New Zealand told Health.

Myth: Lefties are "right-brained" Viktor-Gladkov/ShutterstockSince most right-handed people use the left hemisphere of the brain to process language, that must mean that left-handed people think with the right side of the brain, right? Not necessarily. Dr. Grimshaw found that while 98 percent of righties are left-brained, so are 70 percent of lefties. “For the most part, left-handers do not differ obviously from right-handers. They certainly don’t have reversed brains,” Grimshaw told Health. Regardless of which is your dominant hand, anyone can strengthen both sides of their brain with just a few simple brain exercises.

Fact: Lefties may have more sleep problems Maksym Povozniuk/ShutterstockNot every night's rest is a peaceful one; these are the weird ways that sleep affects your body. A small study in the journal Chest monitored the rhythmic limb movements of right-handers and left-handers while they slept. Researchers found that 94 percent of left-handed sleepers had limb movements (which can be an indicator of periodic limb movement disorder) compared to just 69 percent of right-handed snoozers. If you do struggle to fall asleep, try these tips for better sleep, straight from sleep doctors.

