Chances are, you’ve read about the Mediterranean diet and all the ways it helps your body. The diet includes foods and cooking methods native to the regions of Greece, southern Italy, France, and Spain. The people living in this region tend to be healthier overall, so researchers decided to investigate into this lifestyle—and the findings are striking.

Tatiana Ayazo /rd.com

Practically every system in the human body benefits from theMediterranean diet. Consider these findings: Weight reduction, improvement of symptoms linked with metabolic syndrome, lower risk of certain cancers and heart disease, and better asthma symptoms in children. Mental health appears significantly enhanced by the plant-based diet, with lower risk of Alzheimers disease and dementia, as well as clearer cognition. Lipids (think cholesterol and triglycerides) and liver biomarkers improve markedly in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when they eat the Mediterranean way. Lastly, one recently published study in the British Journal of Nutrition found positive changes in the gut microbiota pattern with adults following the Mediterranean diet.

Tatiana Ayazo /rd.com

Using this cheat sheet, you can glean these health benefits, too.