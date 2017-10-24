Neti pots recently received a bad rap due to people dying of a "brain-eating amoeba" known as Naegleria fowleri after using one. While this sounds extremely frightening, your chances of suffering from this fate are slim to none. In fact, scientists found that those killed by this amoeba had used neti pots filled with unfiltered tap water, concluding that the water, not the neti pot, is the culprit. That's why, when you use a neti pot, it's imperative that you use distilled or filtered water that is lukewarm or room temperature.

Consult your doctor

Andrei R/Shutterstock

If you're unsure whether or not you can use a neti pot, consult your doctor. If you're using a neti pot and feel like your health isn't improving, you might also want to consult your doctor. Your doctor will be able to tell you how to properly use one, provide you with neti pot instructions, and most importantly if a neti pot can even help alleviate your symptoms. A neti pot isn't the end-all, be-all of sinus infections, and you may need medication.