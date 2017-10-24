7 Safety Tips You Need to Know Before You Use a Neti Pot
Whether your a frequent neti pot user or it's your first time, these tips will ensure your sinuses are cleared out the right way.
Know the neti pot that's right for youKoldunov/ShutterstockThere are a ton of different neti pots on the market available at your local pharmacy. Some larger, some smaller, some squeeze bottles, and some that look just like a tea pot. So which one is right for you? Zara Patel, MD, assistant professor and Director of Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery at Standford's School of Medicine, recommends using a squeezable neti pot. "The squeeze bottle is a high pressure high volume irrigation so it tends to be able to get into and out of areas a little bit better," says Dr. Zara. "Since you're the one squeezing it instead of just pouring it into your nose, you have little more control over the flow." Neti pots have been around for ages as a treatment for allergies and colds. Here are 23 old-time home remedies that you should try ASAP.
Tilt your head the correct wayigormuller/ShutterstockThe whole point of a neti pot is to clear out your sinuses, and in order to do that, you want the solution to go through the nasal cavity completely. How you tilt your head matters a whole lot, especially for those of you that are wary about using the device for fear of drowning or choking. "The head position that you rinse in is actually quite important," says Dr. Patel. "It's not just for getting it in and out of the sinuses best, but also so that you feel comfortable." She recommends tilting your head sideways to a head hanging upside position. Once you squeeze the solution up one nostril and it comes out the other side, you then tilt your head the other way and squeeze the solution up the second nostril. Here are more natural cold remedies you'll want to know about.
Use clean watersomsak nitimongkolchai/ShutterstockNeti pots recently received a bad rap due to people dying of a "brain-eating amoeba" known as Naegleria fowleri after using one. While this sounds extremely frightening, your chances of suffering from this fate are slim to none. In fact, scientists found that those killed by this amoeba had used neti pots filled with unfiltered tap water, concluding that the water, not the neti pot, is the culprit. That's why, when you use a neti pot, it's imperative that you use distilled or filtered water that is lukewarm or room temperature.
There is a recipe to followfocal point/ShutterstockWhile most neti pots actually come with a small packet containing the ingredients that are then mixed with filtered water to create the solution, you can also create your own using non-iodized salt and a little baking soda (which acts as a buffer). "You want a solution that's the most physiological, so it doesn't burn the nose and it's not uncomfortable," she says. It's important to know that the packet or home solution is mandatory when using a neti pot. You should never just flush regular water sans solution up your nose, as that may cause infection and too much salt can lead to burning. Here's how to tell if you have a sinus infection.
Don't overdo itAlexander Raths/ShutterstockDr. Patel recommends that most people use a neti pot twice a day every day. However, if you're very congested or have a severe sinus infection, you can use it more frequently (three to four times a day), but consulting your doctor beforehand is a good and safe idea. While overusing a neti pot won't necessarily harm you or make you sicker, it can dry out your nasal cavity, causing burning, itching, and pain. "You can rinse too much," warns Dr. Patel. "It can be drying to your nose if you're overly rinsing." Like most things in life, overdoing it is never really beneficial, but really what could be unhealthy about popping vitamins, brushing your teeth, or eating more fiber? These 8 other good-for-you habits could take a toll on your health if you're not careful.
Make sure you clean your neti potKostenko Maxim/ShutterstockCleaning your neti pot properly is necessary to avoid gross bacteria growth—after all, no one wants germs going up their nose! According to Dr. Patel, a neti pot should be cleaned at least twice a week. "I usually tell people to put it in their microwave or the top shelf of their dishwasher," she says. "If you don't have a microwave or dishwasher, you can just use hot water with soap." If you want to do it every single you rinse with the neti pot, that's OK too. Cleaning it twice a week is about average. Save yourself time and energy when it comes to cleaning, and throw these 15 things in the dishwasher for a deep clean.
Consult your doctorAndrei R/ShutterstockIf you're unsure whether or not you can use a neti pot, consult your doctor. If you're using a neti pot and feel like your health isn't improving, you might also want to consult your doctor. Your doctor will be able to tell you how to properly use one, provide you with neti pot instructions, and most importantly if a neti pot can even help alleviate your symptoms. A neti pot isn't the end-all, be-all of sinus infections, and you may need medication.
