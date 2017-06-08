12 Period Products Guaranteed to Make That Time of the Month So Much Easier
Ever consider how many times you'll get your period—with all the cramps, discomfort, and moodiness it brings—across your lifetime? If it happens monthly for 30-odd years, that comes out to about 350 periods! These newer inventions are a game-changer, at least for comfort and convenience.
Smart underwearvia shethinx.comHow women talk about menstruation around the world varies, but here's a universal truth: Pads can be bulky and uncomfortable. What's more, not everyone is able to use tampons. Which is why companies like Thinx, who make period-proof underwear are becoming so popular. They're made with soft organic cotton and designed to look just like ordinary underwear, but they harbor a little secret. They are as absorbent, depending on the type you purchase, as two tampons. The "smart" bit is that they are made of four layers of fabric that are anti-microbial, moisture-wicking, absorbent, and leak-resistant. Plus they're super comfortable and just need rinsing and then normal laundering. Can you imagine never having to buy pads again?
Tampon alternative—the cupvia amazon.comIf you're a little more in touch with your body and don't mind using tampons but are looking for a more eco-conscious choice, consider a menstrual cup. The Diva Cup is made from soft medical grade silicone that comfortably fits inside the vagina and collects, rather than absorbs, your menses. The Diva Cup can be worn for hours at a time, and as they are reusable, they're gentle on the environment and very convenient, especially for traveling. Don't miss the surprising things that happen during your period—besides your period.
Period-proof workout wearvia dearkates.comAlong with period-proof underwear, you can also buy a range of period-proof workout clothing, including Go Kommando yoga pants, dancewear, and traditional underwear from Dear Kate. They have a range of fashionable designs that look great and offer total period protection. Their Underlux technology keeps all their products breathable, moisture wicking and stain-releasing, making cleanup a breeze. Here's how your period affects your workouts.
Reusable padsvia gladrags.comIf you prefer using pads but are concerned about the waste, especially after the estimated 350 periods of your life, you might want to consider reusable pads, like those from Gladrags. Free from harsh chemicals and potential irritants, these absorbant products are gentle on your intimate skin, come in fun colorful designs, and last for years—so they can be a real money saver! Brush up on these facts about your menstrual cycle.
Warming massagevia youtube.com It pays to check out the coping tricks in our PMS survival guide, but one thing to know off the bat: You can knead away aches in your back and stomach area—and we're loving the Moji heat massage balls. They're cushioned massage balls that can be heated up to help to ease aches and pains. Should you use heat or ice to treat pain?
Ovulation jewelryvia bellabeat.comKnowledge is power, so you want to understand and predict the changes in your unique cycle, including knowing when you're ovulating (check these signs you could be ovulating), when your period is due, and how long it will likely last. The Bellabeat is attractive wearable technology that looks just like jewelry. Worn as a necklace, bracelet, or brooch, it includes a period tracking and ovulation calendar feature which, in conjunction with the included app, gives you a full overview of your reproductive health. As a bonus, it's also an activity tracker.
Period subscription boxvia theperiodstore.comWe all lead such busy lives, so it's no wonder someone has created a personalized subscription period box that is sent to your front door every month. You can't get much more convenient than that! The Period Store sends out boxes every month including meds, herbal teas, sweets, and brand name personal care products all to your specifications.
Hot teddy, literallyvia walmart.comIf you are feeling really miserable, you should definitely try some of these more unconventional period pain busters. But sometimes you just want to get in bed and watch a movie. Cuddling up with this Teddy Bear that also doubles as a heating pad will help soothe those painful cramps.
Essential oilsvia amazon.comAdding a few drops of calming and soothing aromas to your bath or pillow will help you relax and get a good night's sleep. Lavender is the best choice for pain relief and relaxation. Read more about these 8 essential oils for menstrual cramps.
Chocolatevia treatsie.com It may sound cliché, but many women do crave chocolate when they're menstruating. The endorphins a little square of chocolate releases could be a great way to feel a little bit better. Treatsie offers artisan sweet boxes for a monthly fee and can even accommodate vegan requests. Check out these "healthy" chocolates with real nutritional benefits.
Special seat
via yogibo.comIf your back is aching, try taking a break from the couch or your office chair and sit for a while on the YogaBo from Yogibo, which allows you to perform a few stretching routines while you watch TV. These are the best exercise to relieve period pain.
And good news: You don't need to feel guilty for binge-watching TV shows.
A nice cup of teavia amazon.comYogi Woman's Moon Cycle Tea contains Dong Quai and Juniper Berry, which has been shown to relieve PMS symptoms and help ease the mind and soothe the body. Brew yourself a cup and take a break—you deserve it! Just be mindful of the period problems you should never ignore.
