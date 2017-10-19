Cucumber calms the rash dulebenets/ShutterstockIt's not exactly a day at the spa, but using cucumber slices is a simple poison ivy treatment. Either place slices of this cooling veggie on the affected area, or mash it up to make a cucumber "paste" that you apply to the rash for soothing relief. Here are some other easy home remedies for rash relief.

Banana peel cools the itch LightField Studios/ShutterstockRubbing the inside of a banana peel on poison ivy-affected skin is an old wives' tale that may have some truth to it; the peel's cooling qualities could provide itch relief—here are other creative uses for bananas. An application of watermelon rind is another poison ivy treatment some people swear by.

Apple cider vinegar kills the poison Yulia von Eisenstein/ShutterstockWith its many medicinal qualities, it's no surprise that apple cider vinegar has also been shown to be an effective poison ivy treatment. Try soaking a brown paper bag in apple cider vinegar, then place the bag on the rash to draw out the toxins. Here are some other incredible benefits of using apple cider vinegar.

Baking soda speeds up recovery Sea Wave/ShutterstockTo make a treatment for poison ivy rash, especially one red with blisters, mix 3 teaspoons baking soda and 1 teaspoon water and apply the paste to the affected areas. When it dries, the baking soda will flake off. If the blisters are oozing, mix 2 teaspoons baking soda in 1 quart (or 1 liter) water and use it to saturate a few sterile gauze pads. Cover the blisters with the wet pads for 10 minutes, four times a day. Do not apply on or near your eyes. (A less potentially messy way to get relief: Soak in a cool bath with 1 cup of baking soda mixed in.) Here are some other brilliant home uses for baking soda.

Oatmeal bath soothes the itch kitti Suwanekkasit/ShutterstockA soak in an oatmeal bath is a classic poison ivy treatment. Grind 1 cup oatmeal in your blender until it's a fine powder, then pour it into a piece of cheesecloth or the foot section of a clean, old nylon stocking. Knot the material, and tie it around the faucet of your bathtub so the bag is suspended under the running water. Fill the tub with lukewarm water and soak in it for 30 minutes. You may find that applying the oatmeal pouch directly to the rash gives you even more relief. Oatmeal baths are also great for eczema and psoriasis relief.

Aloe vera beats the burn Kerdkanno/ShutterstockJust like it soothes a nasty sunburn, the gel from an aloe vera plant can work wonders on a poison ivy rash. Apply the gel directly to the skin from the leaf or use a store-bought product for a quicker treatment. Here are more healing uses for aloe vera.

Rubbing alcohol prevents spreading tong patong/ShutterstockIf you're going to be in areas where there might be poison ivy, it's a good idea to carry rubbing alcohol with you. Swiping it on your skin immediately after contact can slow down and minimize the discomfort by preventing urushiol, the chemical responsible for the rash, from fully penetrating your skin.

Lemon juice eliminates oil Africa Studio/ShutterstockSome people swear by lemon juice, a natural astringent, as a poison ivy treatment. Apply it soon after contact with the irritating leaf, before the plant's oil has time to fully get into your skin. (Did you know you could use lemon to clean your home?)

Running water lessens severity LedyX/ShutterstockWashing the affected body parts in cool running water (and soap if it's handy) immediately after contact can help minimize the size and severity of the developing rash. Avoid hot water, which can irritate the skin.

