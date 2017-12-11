If You Prefer to Be Alone, Science Says You Could Be a Genius

ESB Professional /Shutterstock If you often opt to spend your evenings snuggled in bed with a boozy beverage and Netflix, it’s probably a sign you’re an introvert (or at least a loner-leaning ambivert!) But while flying solo can reveal a lot about your personality, it might say something about your smarts, too. Yes, it’s true: New research says that introverts could have a higher IQ.

Generally speaking, the more often people socialize with friends, the happier they feel. But intelligent people tend to prefer their “me time,” according to a new study by researchers at Singapore Management University and the London School of Economics. Sound familiar? You’ll probably agree with these hidden strengths of introverts, too.

To reach these results, the team of psychologists conducted two studies using data from a massive national review of over 15,000 people between the ages of 18 and 28. The first study examined the link between subjects’ scores on an intelligence test, the population density in the area where subjects lived, and how satisfied subjects reported feeling with their lives. Meanwhile, the second evaluated how subjects’ IQ scores compared to their life satisfaction and how often they socialized with friends.

Overall, participants who lived in less populated areas reported feeling happier, whereas those with high IQ scores who lived in the same areas felt less satisfied. Most people were also happier the more often they socialized, the results found. But on the flip side, intelligent people reported feeling less satisfied with their lives the more time they spent with friends. These weird habits prove you’re smarter than most, too.

While these two conclusions seem to contradict each other, the psychologists believe they can be explained by “the savanna theory of happiness.” Here’s the basic rundown: Back when our ancestors were hunter-gatherers, spending time with friends was essential to survive; now, as a result, most of us feel unhappy when we are isolated. But because people with high IQs don’t follow that norm, some scientists believe that intelligent brains are simply more adaptable to what would otherwise be unusual environments, such as being alone or living in crowded communities.

All the more reason to cancel your plans this weekend. We won’t tell! If the science checks out, you’ll be much happier flipping through these cartoons introverts will perfectly understand, anyway.

[Source: Business Insider]