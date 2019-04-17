10 Things Your Ears Reveal About Your Health

Skip links
From creases and skin tags to ringing ears and numbness, your ears are trying to tell you something. Listening to these symptoms could uncover some surprising things that have nothing to do with your ears—and even save your life.

Creased earlobes

Yes, wrinkles seem to pop up everywhere as you age—but they could be problematic if one turns up on your earlobes. A diagonal crease in the middle of your earlobe is called Frank’s sign, and studies indicate that it can be a sign of coronary artery disease. Researchers speculate that this may be due to a breakdown of elastic tissue around the small blood vessels both in the ear and around the heart. But if you have the crease, don’t panic, says Nina Shapiro, MD, a professor of Head and Neck Surgery at UCLA and author of HYPE: A Doctor’s Guide to Medical Myths, Exaggerated Claims, and Bad Advice—How to Tell What’s Real and What’s Not. “It is just one marker,” she explains, “and it should simply encourage one to incorporate healthy habits, see one’s doctor for regular checkups, and be vigilant for any potential signs and symptoms of cardiac issues, [such as] shortness of breath, chest pain, and exercise intolerance.”

Hearing loss

hearing aid girl woman earAndrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Hearing loss can affect more than just your hearing: According to AARP, a number of studies link hearing loss to both cognitive decline—loss of memory and focus—and dementia. Johns Hopkins researchers, for example, found that people with moderate hearing loss had three times the risk of developing dementia compared to people without hearing issues. While the exact cause remains unknown, scientists theorize that this could be due to the brain working overtime while straining to hear, an atrophying of certain parts of the brain, or the effects of social isolation from hearing loss. Unfortunately, many people don’t seek the help they need: The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) reports that nearly 29 million adults in the United States could benefit from using hearing aids, though fewer than 30 percent of those over 70 have used them. Even if you’re not experiencing any auditory problems, you should listen up: These 11 surprising things could ruin your hearing.

Hearing loss in one ear

Hearing loss in one ear can be caused by anything from trauma or infection to a buildup of fluid in the inner ear. But in rare cases, it could be caused by a tumor—likely, a benign acoustic neuroma, which grows on the nerve of the inner ear. Ninety percent of patients who have acoustic neuromas show one-sided hearing loss, says Ariel B. Grobman, MD, an adult and pediatric ENT based in South Florida, and 80 percent have one-sided ear ringing. “Tumor growth in the tight, bony passage of the internal auditory canal puts pressure on the adjacent structures—namely, the nerves supplying hearing, balance, and in rare cases the nerve controlling facial movement,” he explains. “As a result, these patients display hearing loss, imbalance, tinnitus, and sometimes facial droop/weakness. If any of these symptoms persist, seek out an ENT, undergo testing, and receive an MRI.”

Ringing in ears

If you have tinnitus, the technical name for that annoying ringing in ears, you are not alone: According to the American Tinnitus Association and the CDC, more than 50 million Americans experience it to some degree, and 20 million have a chronic form of it. While ear ringing is usually caused by something as simple as being exposed to loud noises, having an ear infection, or taking certain medications, it can also signify a larger health problem. Possibilities include high blood pressure or high cholesterol, the inner-ear disorder Meniere’s disease, a tumor, hormonal changes due to menopause, or, if you’re pregnant, preeclampsia. The bottom line: See a doctor if you experience ringing in ears, especially since tinnitus can impact your well-being. “It can really make people anxious and cause insomnia,” says Dr. Shapiro. “It’s always good to have the ears checked by a doctor, and also consider getting an audiogram (a formal hearing test) to make sure there is no abnormality in ear function.” Check out these 14 effective tinnitus cures to try if you have ringing in your ears.

Itchy ears

If you’ve got an itch that you just can’t scratch enough to make it stop, you’re likely looking at fungus or eczema in your ears, says Dr. Shapiro. Here’s how to tell the difference: If it’s a fungus, there will be a buildup of white, feta cheese–type gunk in the ear canal, while eczema usually causes white flakes and makes the ear canal—and sometimes the outer ear—very red. Dr. Shapiro adds that scratching from eczema can actually prime the ear for a fungal infection. Either way, you shouldn’t ignore the itch: “The debris can build up in the ear canal, causing even more itching, discharge, and temporary hearing loss,” says Dr. Shapiro. “Ears shouldn’t itch, so if your ear itches for more than a day or so, get it checked out.”

An earache

An earache may not be about your ear at all. Sure, the most likely culprit is an ear infection—either of the middle ear, likely due to a cold or allergies, or of the outer ear, from swimmer’s ear—or even impacted earwax. But, according to WebMD, it could also be “referred pain” from a toothache or the jaw joint under your ears (the temporomandibular joint—TMJ), cellulitis from an infected piercing, a tumor, or even a bad sore throat. If your child is prone to ear troubles, you won’t want to miss these 9 earache and ear infection home remedies every parent should know.

Wet, sticky earwax

Believe it or not, earwax with this consistency might tell you something about your breasts. Yes, you read that right. According to Japanese researchers, people with wet, sticky earwax have an increased risk of developing breast cancer, due to a mutation on the ABCC11 gene. While this doesn’t mean that you have breast cancer or will necessarily develop it, it may be something to keep in mind, especially if your personal risk factors and family history raise concern. But in general, says Dr. Grobman, earwax (aka cerumen) is not only perfectly normal but also beneficial: It keeps particles and bacteria out of the external ear canal. “Earwax buildup may be a sign of overall skin oiliness or even sloughing, but otherwise I would not attribute any link between cerumen buildup and overall health,” he adds. “As I tell my squeamish patients: Even supermodels have earwax buildup!”

Red ears

redness ear woman girl redANN PATCHANAN/Shutterstock

When your ears turn red, it could be caused by something as simple as flushing from embarrassment, or it could also be something more complex. One culprit is hormonal change, including menopause. Hot flashes often center on the upper body and face, which can include the ears. If it is menopause, you may also experience a host of other symptoms, including another ear-related one—ringing in your ears. Another, much less common, possibility for red ears that can affect both men and women is Red Ear Syndrome (RES). If you have this condition, red ears are accompanied by a burning sensation that can either be mild and achy or more sharp and severe. Researchers have also found a link between RES, migraines, and cluster headaches.

Unusually shaped ears or the presence of skin tags

Numerous studies suggest that structural abnormalities of the ear or the presence of skin tags (a small, fleshy skin growth) on the ear at birth can be a sign of potential kidney problems. In fact, if your newborn exhibits any of these markers, your pediatrician may request an ultrasound or other kidney tests.

Numbness

In general, numbness on its own isn’t cause for alarm. But when this is paired with other telltale symptoms, it could be a different story. For example, according to Healthline, if you’re also experiencing arm weakness, facial drooping, or difficulty speaking, you could be having a stroke and should head to the ER or call for an ambulance immediately. Or if you have recurrent vertigo, hearing loss, and ear ringing along with the numbness, it might be Meniere’s disease (a cause of hearing loss). Ear numbness could also be a sign that your diabetes isn’t being managed well; you may also have the tingling and numbness in your extremities known as peripheral neuropathy. Of course, numbness could also be something a lot less serious. It could be a sign of nerve damage, an infection, or an earwax blockage. Regardless, don’t dismiss it—and don’t miss these 5 silent signs of hearing loss you may be ignoring.

Why are your ears ringing?

Image-Point/Shutterstock“Your ears are telling you something when they’re ringing,” says Sean Kinden, a clinical audiologist in Gander, Newfoundland. “It’s their way of letting us know that something is not working quite the way it should be.”

Also known as tinnitus, ringing in ears affects adults young or old, it can be constant or intermittent, it can be extremely bothersome or a light background noise. And tinnitus can have many causes. But you shouldn’t go more than two weeks without getting it checked out by a doctor, says Kinden. Here’s what your ears may be trying to tell you.

“Turn that noise down!”

Eugenio-Marongiu/ShutterstockExposure to loud sound is the most common cause of ringing in ears. People who work with noisy equipment like chainsaws, or who habitually play extra-loud music, are putting themselves at high risk for ringing. But you can take steps to protect yourself from damage. “If you’re out jogging, set your music volume at half,” says Kinden, “and wear hearing protection, even when mowing the lawn.” Don’t miss these signs of hearing loss.

“Time for a cleaning.”

YAKOBCHUK-VIACHESLAV/ShutterstockVery often, a buildup of natural earwax (called cerumen) can block your ears and make you hear sounds that aren’t there. “Just have the wax removed by a physician,” says Kinden. “Once it comes out, the ringing is gone.” (Here’s what your earwax says about you.)

“You need to examine your noggin’!”

gpointstudio/ShutterstockBumped your head lately? Ringing in ears is one of the symptoms of concussion, especially if it’s one-sided. Other signs of concussion include headache, dizziness, and nausea. Always wear head protection when playing sports like hockey or working in a high-risk job like construction.

“See a dentist!”

Minerva-Studio/ShutterstockA TMJ (temperomandibular joint) disorder occurs where the jawbone connects to the skull—not inside the ear—but it can still cause you to hear abnormal sounds. “In my standard interview with patients, I ask, have you had any dental work done? Are you having troubles with your jaw?” says Kinden. “For those, the dentist can actually help figure it out.” Your dentist wants you to know these 13 things.

“Get off pills”

khlungcenter/ShutterstockMany kinds of medications cause ringing in ears, especially at higher doses (be sure to ask these questions before taking any medication). These include certain antibiotics, antidepressants, and even an overload of aspirin. “Luckily, with a lot of the medications, once you’re off the meds, the ringing goes away,” says Kinden.

“Blame the bone growth”

Voyagerix/ShutterstockA hereditary disorder called otosclerosis causes bone in the middle ear to grow abnormally. That can lead to hearing loss and tinnitus, starting in your mid-30s. But luckily, it’s treatable with surgery. And if you know you have a family history of otosclerosis, you can often pick up on it early. Find out 11 surprising things that can ruin your hearing.

“Time for a medical check-up”

Andrey_Popov/ShutterstockRinging and roaring in the ears can be a symptom of a medical condition, like abnormal fluid pressure in the inner ear (Meniere’s disease), a non-cancerous tumor (acoustic neuroma), hypertension, diabetes or even allergies. If you’re not sure what’s causing the strange sounds in your ears, it’s time to have a chat with your health-care provider, and identify the underlying cause. Chances are, it can be treated.

“Chill out!”

Kitja-Kitja/ShutterstockEven stress can contribute to the ringing in ears. “Technically, emotional stress is not a cause,” says Kinden. “But it’s like an amplifier on your stereo. If something’s not going right, at the end of the day you’ll notice your tinnitus is louder.” Caffeine has a similar effect. Luckily, your hearing specialist can help you with strategies to reduce your symptoms. “The counseling portion is huge when it comes to tinnitus,” Kinden says. (Here’s how stress can actually make you sick.)

What if my ringing ears can’t be cured?

Branislav-Nenin/ShutterstockWhen damage to the ear is permanent, your tinnitus may be there for the long haul. But there are ways to manage it. A tiny device, worn in the ear like a hearing aid, can broadcast white noise to mask the ringing. The downside? It’s not always long-lasting. Another approach, called tinnitus-retraining therapy, teaches you to tune out the sound instead of trying to mask it. A device is programmed to play a sound you enjoy—like ocean waves or instrumental music—at the exact same frequency as the ringing. Eventually, you learn to desensitize yourself to the tinnitus sounds. “It takes hours and hours of training in a clinic, but it works!” says Kinden. Don’t miss these other tinnitus remedies for relief.

