It’s not always as simple as counting sheep. Plenty of conventional wisdom about getting a good night’s sleep can prove to be bunk, and ultimately not every bit of sleep advice is going to perfectly cater to each person. But according to science, there is one thing that might just help a certain demographic of sleepers, and it has to do with your furry friends.

The Mayo Clinic recently conducted a study which took a look at the sleep patterns of 40 healthy adults and their canine pals. The research concluded that participants who had their dogs sleep in the bedroom with them had the best quality of sleep, as opposed to participants who kept their pets outside the bedroom entirely, or who allowed their pets to sleep in the bed itself with them.

Human and animal participants in the study wore similar sleep monitoring devices over the five-month study. Being sleep disorder free was a prerequisite of the study, both for the human participants and the canine participants. Although, for the record, the concept of a dog sleep apnea mask is downright hilarious.

Lois Krahn is a sleep medicine specialist and one of the study’s lead researchers. She explained in a statement why these findings may surprise some people, saying, “Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption. We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets… pet owners can find comfort knowing it won’t negatively impact their sleep.”

So, your super power-packed pooch might just be man’s best sleep friend. For the 44 percent of a Americans with a dog, this is pretty comforting news.

