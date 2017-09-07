RachataTeyparsit/ShutterstockRaise your hand if you hit the snooze button this morning. Now, keep your hand raised if you hit it twice… or three times… or four.

Sound familiar? Hey, don’t feel guilty for your extreme night owl habits. Although you can probably blame your genes, there’s another reason you can take pride that you’re a slow riser in the a.m.

According to a 2009 study, controlling your circadian rhythm could actually be a sign of intelligence. Check out even more habits that prove you’re smarter than most.

Although you might be tempted to train yourself to get up as soon as your alarm goes off, resisting that urge indicates that you’re in tune with what your body needs—not following rules. That, in turn, means you’re naturally ambitious and creative, and more likely “to follow your ambitions and tackle your problems yourself,” Woman’s Day reports. (Here’s even more hidden benefits of being a night owl.)

And this isn’t the first research to point out this pattern; an earlier study at the University of Southampton reached a similar conclusion. After comparing the socioeconomic status of 1,229 people with their sleeping habits, researchers found that those who went to bed after 11 p.m. and woke up after 8 a.m. tended to earn more money and report feeling happier.

Though all those morning sleep-ins provide some awesome brain perks, experts advise against too much sleep, as well. The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours of sleep per night for adults. Not to mention there are some pretty wonderful things that happen if you go to bed an hour earlier.

[Source: Woman’s Day]