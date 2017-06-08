Content continues below ad

Aside from the standard test, there are other stress tests such as the dobutamine or adenosine stress test, which is for people unable to exercise. "During this test, a doctor administers a drug to make the heart respond as if they were exercising and monitors the patient to determine if there are any blockages in the arteries," explains Dr. Greune. "A stress echocardiogram can visualize the motion of the heart's walls and pumping while the heart is stressed to potentially identify a lack of blood flow."

Is there a chance that results can be wrong?

As with any medical test, there is always room for error and inaccurate results with a stress test. "While an exercise stress test can pick up on a significant blockage, a smaller blockage may be missed and not be picked up," says Dr. Greuner who goes on to explain that if you're taking heart medications this can also have an effect on the results, which is why your doctor may ask you to stop taking certain medications before the test.