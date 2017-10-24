10 Simple Things All Healthy Kids Have in Common

They get plenty of sleep Svitlana-ua/ShutterstockMany kids—especially as they hit their teen years—don't get the recommended amount of sleep. "Prioritize sleep," says Natasha Burgert, MD, a pediatrician in Kansas City, Missouri. "Sleep is required for healthy growth, body functions, and mental health. Plus, sleep protects against obesity and its associated risks." For toddlers, expect 11 to 14 hours of sleep, while teens should get between 8 and 10 hours per night. Need help getting shut-eye? Try these 10 tips for a better night's sleep.

They wash their hands before eating Balkonsky/Shutterstock A 2012 A 2012 study showed that something as simple as teaching your kids to wash their hands regularly can drastically lower the rate of respiratory and gastrointestinal illness. Here are other key ways to avoid getting sick

They don't eat only mac n' cheese Nina Buday/Shutterstock"Parents can teach their kids to eat foods that are all colors of the rainbow," says Jean Moorjani, MD, a pediatrician at Orlando Health's Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. "The variety will ensure that kids are getting the appropriate vitamins and nutrients they need to grow and be healthy." These are the after-school snacks nutritionists give their own kids.

They stay up to date on vaccinations adriaticfoto/Shutterstock Vaccines are key to preventing illness—and to healthy kids. "Parents can make sure they give vaccines on the CDC recommended schedule," Dr. Moorjani says. "This includes a flu vaccine every year."

They get out and play Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Active kids are healthy kids. And beyond the physical benefits such as decreased risk of obesity and weight-related disease, " Active kids are healthy kids. And beyond the physical benefits such as decreased risk of obesity and weight-related disease, regular exercise can help reduce stress and boost mood too. "Healthy kids do something fun every day, screens not included," Dr. Burgert says. "Promoting mental health is important.

They have parents who prioritize their own health Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock"When parents get busy, we have a tendency to prioritize the health and wellness of our kids over our own," says Dr. Burgert. "Moms and dads need to prioritize their own health to set an example. This includes eight hours of sleep, limiting media use, eating at home with their kids, drinking lots of water, getting a flu shot, washing hands, getting regular exercise, and taking time out for ourselves." By having healthy habits of your own, you'll be modeling a healthy lifestyle for your kids. Here's how to carve out more "me time."

They wear helmets when they ride bikes Soloviova Liudmyla/ShutterstockOnly about half of children wear helmets when they ride their bikes, even though nearly 26,000 kids each year end up with bike-related head injuries, according to the CDC. And though they aren't perfect, a study in the American College of Surgery shows that people who wore helmets reduced their risk of traumatic brain injury by 53 percent. These are the signs you need to go to the ER after a head injury.

They limit their screen time Uber Images/shutterstock A recent survey by Common Sense Media finds that kids are glued to their screens for an average of 2 hours and 20 minutes every day. But super healthy kids step away from technology. "Kids who spend too much time in front of a screen—computer, video games, tablets, smartphones—have higher risks of developing obesity, depression, sleep problems, lower academic performance, and increased risky behavior," says Dr. Moorjani.