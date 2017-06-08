8 Tips to Make Your Arguments More Productive—and Fair
When tempers flare with someone you hold dear, it's easy to be hurtful. We've asked relationship experts for the best ways to fight fair and keep the conversation productive, not painful.
Take a breathKamil Macniak/shutterstockWhen arguing with a partner, your first instinct may be to yell or even be insulting to get your point heard. Don't get off track with hateful words. "We become so focused on our next point that we do not pay attention to what we are saying in the moment," says Hope Suis, a relationship expert in Greenville, SC. "Rushing to speak without thinking can lead you to say things that are destructive and serve no real purpose." Here are more expert suggestions on how to fight fair.
Avoid the blame gameDmytro Zinkevych/shutterstockUsing phrases like "You never/always" puts your love interest on the defense. "Sweeping, blanket statements do nothing but incite more anger. Instead of trying to convince them of the magnitude of the problem, focus on the actual problem," advises Suis. Instead, she says, "try something like this: 'When you say you will be home by 7:00, but don't text to say you will be late, it makes me worried.' Or: 'It would be very helpful if we had a schedule for the household chores.' By being specific about the issue and clearly state what you need in return, there leaves less room for debate and more for compromise." Here are more communication rules every couple should follow.
Be more sensitiveDavid Prado Perucha/shutterstockArguments are very emotional exchanges and some of us are highly sensitive and our response can appear disproportionate to the issue. "However, it serves no purposes to ridicule or mock your partner when they are upset," says Suis. She suggests recommending a time-out to calm down and gather your thoughts. "This shows you are still willing to listen, but need a break to calm down the situation," she says. Here are tips on how to love more and battle less in your relationship.
Don't threaten a break-upnd3000/shutterstockNever say the words "I'm out of here" unless you are 100 percent committed to following through, says Suis. "If that is your go-to phrase to end an argument, you will soon lose credibility with your partner," she adds. "If you are truly considering leaving the marriage/relationship that information should not be thrown out in the heat of the moment." Here's what you shouldn't do after having a fight with your partner.
Accept a viewpoint even if you don't share itnd3000/shutterstockDon't try to change his or her opinion, says Celeste Headlee, author of We Need To Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter. "It's OK for that person to hold an opinion that's different from yours, even if you think they're dead wrong. Ask yourself, will anything change if they change their mind? If the answer is no, then find a way to accept that you disagree." Obviously, says Headlee, this doesn't apply to decisions about a child's education or medical care or other situations in which their opinion affects a real-world decision. "But most arguments don't fall in that category. In most cases, it simply bothers us when we have a strong belief and a loved one thinks very differently," she says.
Hear the complete grievancewavebreakmedia/shutterstockListen to what they have to say, all the way to the end. "Don't assume you know what they're saying after hearing only a few words and then stop listening while you simply wait for your chance to respond," Headlee advises. "Take a breath after they finish a sentence before you answer and use that time to think about what you just heard. Many arguments occur because of miscommunication and misunderstandings. You can prevent that if you set a goal of understanding what the other person is telling you." Learn how to have calmer conversations by being a better listener.
Don't say "Yes, but..."Dmytro Zinkevych/shutterstockUsing this phrase "Yes, but" is a passive-aggressive way to disagree with your partner and opens the door to an adverse reaction, says Jen Elmquist MA, a licensed marriage and family therapist and author of Relationship Reset: Secrets from a Couples Therapist That Will Revolutionize Your Love for a Lifetime. In this context the "but" cancels out the affirmative yes, she says. "Using 'yes, but' in conversations closes you off to each other, creating distance and isolation while setting you up for conflict," says Elmquist.
Instead of shutting the conversation down, a better approach is to take a deep breath and tell your partner you need some time to think. "Then tell them how long you need—10 minutes, an hour or an afternoon, but you need to set a time to continue the conversation," Elmquist suggests. Now, take this pause to collect your thoughts and assess your own concerns. "The answers to these questions are your lead in phrases for restarting the conversation," she says.
