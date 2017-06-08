12 Insider Tips for Choosing the Best Primary Care Doctor

Content continues below ad

The receptionist can be the gatekeeper

DragonImages/Shutterstock

One trick for how to find a good doctor is to make nice with the support team. "We never want to underestimate the importance of the office staff, because often times they will be the ones to arrange any follow-up appointments, visits, or care that is needed," says Dr. Muto. So if the receptionist is always unfriendly, you might want to think twice about continuing to go there—but first, ask your doctor about it when you do get in to see her. "There are many reasons a practice may seem disorganized or unhelpful—for example, the practice may be understaffed, the workers may be in the process of training, the practice may be transitioning leadership, or the staff could just be having a bad day," Dr. Nakaishi says. "Patients can talk to their doctor about any concerns with how the office is functioning so they can actively work on remedying the issues."