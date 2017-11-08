Power up the headache remedies Maria Savenko/Shutterstock"I take my medication at the first sign of pain, often with a strong cup of coffee. Caffeine constricts the blood vessels, but it also has an analgesic adjuvant property—which means that adding caffeine to a pain medication boosts the pain-relieving quality of that medication." —Lawrence C. Newman, MD, Director of the Headache Division and Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU Langone Medical Center Worried about that head pain? Here are 16 signs that your headache could be signaling a serious problem.

"I really try to practice what I preach—preventing migraines with 'SEEDS': S—stands for sleep hygiene (here's a guide to practicing good sleep hygiene). E—is for exercising regularly (at least three times a week, I get my heart rate up to the target for 20 minutes). E—stands for eating healthy (I will do six small meals a day—you're trying to prevent blood sugar peaks and valleys). D—is a headache diary. I use an app on my phone called Migraine Buddy. D also stands for drinking water! Dehydration is a strong migraine trigger for me. S—The last one is hardest: stress reduction. I can't control external things but I try to control how I respond so I don't get headaches from stress." —Amaal Starling, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona

"I run. Going out in the mornings for me is, quite honestly, therapeutic. Getting my heart rate up and working my muscles eases pent-up tension in my back, neck, and scalp that might contribute to a tension headache later. And, when the weather is right and my body hits its stride, running is a meditative exercise (literally). It calms, it soothes. I notice that when I fail to exercise for long stretches, the headaches can assert themselves. That is all the motivation I need!" —Jack Maypole, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Boston University School of Medicine

"I'm one of those lucky individuals who rarely gets headaches. But when I do want to get rid of a bad headache, I take 650 mg of Tylenol and take a 15-20 minute nap. To prevent them, I do a lot of yoga and meditation to help me control my bodily reactions to stress." —John McBurney, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center

