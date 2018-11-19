The Weird Side Effect of Sleeping 6 Hours (or Less) a Night

The Chad/Shutterstock

There’s plenty of research out there underscoring how crucial sleep is for maintaining your weight, focus, stamina, healing powers, and general health. Now there’s another reason to get your beauty sleep: Six hours or less of slumber a night can leave you dehydrated. Find out what else happens when you don’t get enough sleep.

In a study from Penn State, researchers analyzed sleeping habits and urine samples in more than 20,000 adults. They found that people who slept six hours or less on average had significantly more concentrated urine and were up to 60 percent more likely to be dehydrated than adults who slept eight hours on a regular basis at night. Feel like you need some more sleep? Check out 50 ways to sleep better.

The study noticed that vasopressin, a hormone that regulates the body’s hydration status, is released toward the end of a sleep cycle. “Vasopressin is released both more quickly and later on in the sleep cycle,” said lead author Asher Rosinger, PhD, assistant professor of biobehavioral health and anthropology at Penn State, in a press release. “So if you’re waking up earlier, you might miss that window in which more of the hormone is released, causing a disruption in the body’s hydration.” Make sure you know these surprising dehydration symptoms.

To combat this trouble, Rosinger said, drinking water throughout the day is important—and even more critical after a poor night’s sleep. “If you are only getting six hours of sleep a night, it can affect your hydration status. This study suggests that if you’re not getting enough sleep and you feel bad or tired the next day, drink extra water.”

Dehydration can have a negative impact on performance, mood, and problem solving; over the long term, it can lead to kidney stones or urinary tract infections. Also check out these 6 ways an extra hour of sleep could save your life.