Dima Sobko

A recent study conducted by NSF International, a public health organization, just made a startling discovery about some very suspect chemicals found in six common over-the-counter workout supplements.

“We were astonished when we saw these results,” John Travis, a Senior Research Scientist at NSF International said, via Men’s Health.”When we embarked on the analysis, we figured that at least the products would be labeled accurately.”

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology, discovered four unapproved stimulants, 2-amino-6-methylheptane (octodrine), 1,4-dimethylamylamine (1,4-DMAA), 1,3-dimethylamylamine (1,3-DMAA) and 1,3-dimethylbutylamine (1,3-DMBA) that could be potentially very dangerous to the consumer’s health. These stimulants were found to have similar side effects to ephedrine or ephedra, a substance banned by the FDA.

According to CBS News, more than 30 active duty military personnel died while taking ephedra products before the FDA ban. One of four unapproved stimulants found in the study, 1,3 DMAA, was linked to the 2011 death of two U.S. soldiers who took the JACK3D, a pre-workout supplement.

The stimulants were found in the following products:

“Infrared”by Gold Star

“Triple X” by Gold Star

“Cannibal Ferox AMPED” by Chaos and Pain

“2-aminoisoheptane” by Chaos and Pain

“Simply Skinny Pollen” by Bee Fit with Trish

“Game Day” manufactured by MAN Sports

The stimulants are said to lead a “cascade of events” which will manifest themselves in higher heart rate, higher blood pressure, and an increased risk of cardiovascular problems. People are particularly at risk when taking these types of supplements because, frequently, all the ingredients in are not properly labeled on the product.

[Source: Men’s Health]