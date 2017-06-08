Smile because there's a World Smile Day

Alliance/ShutterstockWorcester, Massachusetts-based commercial artist Harvey Ross Ball created "World Smile Day" in 1999. The annual day would land on the first Friday in October. Believe it or not, Harvey Ball created the "Smiley Face," also known as the "Happy Face" or "Smiling Face," in 1963. He created it to boost morale at the State Mutual Life Assurance Company in Worcester, where he was employed. (Check out the strange story behind his creation.) Ball created the annual event as a reminder for everyone to stop taking themselves so seriously all the time and be happy every once in a while. The Harvey Ball Foundation—a non-profit charitable trust, which was created after his death in 2001 at age 79—continues to celebrate every year to "make as many people as possible aware of World Smile Day by using the web, social media, and your help to encourage smiles and acts of kindness around the world." Here are more unknown and wacky days to make you smile.