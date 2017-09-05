10 Foods You Should Never, Ever Pack for a Picnic

Content continues below ad

Potato salad

Wiktory/Shutterstock

Most of the time potato salad is more mayonnaise than actual potato. As an occasional treat, this might be fine. What isn't is letting your potato salad swelter in the heat. Even if you do keep it cool on the way to the picnic, if it sits out for more than an hour, bacteria can take hold. Lower your risk by going with a German-style potato salad, which relies on vinegar for its dressing. You'll be less likely to encounter bacteria and the salad will be healthier.