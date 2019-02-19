This Is the Best Day of the Year to Sell Your Home

LightField Studios/Shutterstock

It’s time for you to move on from your current home. One half of the battle is finding a great new place to live, while the other is selling your old house. Timing the listing and sale can go a long way for your bank account and ensure that you get the most for your previous place.

The best day of the year to list your house for sale on average, nationwide, is on a Saturday in the first half of May, Zillow reports. Homes listed for sale in this window not only sold two weeks faster than average, but also for $2,500 more compared to average points during the year. Here are 15 other tricks to help you sell your home more quickly, and for more money.

The Zillow analysis of sales patterns in the top ten major cities, by population, show spring is consistently the ideal time to sell. The trends show that anywhere from April 16 to May 30 is the sweet spot.

The reason why the spring season is such a popular time for homebuyers is thanks to a few things. The weather is ideal for moving, people are anticipating summer, and some may have tax refunds to spend. The summer and early fall are also fairly good times to sell, but winter is traditionally the slowest season for sales, per Zillow. These 32 home upgrades are a huge waste of time and money.

Of course, there are exceptions to these trends. Things like local job growth, mortgage rates, and the market could influence home buyers. Most importantly, however, is that you’re ready to sell your home. Start preparing two months before listing so you can make these 12 decoration changes that to help sell your house fast.