Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Is Over These 3 Décor Trends

These are the home trends you WON'T see in the new season of Queer Eye.

We caught up with the Fab Five’s interior design expert Bobby Berk—you know, the one who revamps an entire home within the span of a few days—to find out the top three design trends he’s ready to bid buh-byeee, thank you very much. Plus: A pep talk on what to do if your home features any of them.

Mid-Century

Nothing against this mod architectural style. Bobby says he had plenty of mid-century pieces in the shops he opened a decade ago when the popularity of TVs Mad Men—which aired from 2007 to 2015—boosted its widespread appeal. “It’s run its course,” he says, offering his own rule of thumb on the trend life cycle. “Once it hits Walmart, it’s probably over.” Ditto these things in your house that can make you look older than you are.

So what style will viewers likely see him promoting in Queer Eye‘s Kansas City makeovers? “Scandinavian,” Bobby says, without hesitation, noting that the light, minimalist look is the epitome of his personal taste—here’s what your own home decor reveals about you. “It’s my passion right now. It’s so classic, it’s not really even a trend,” he says. He names Minneapolis-made Louise Gray quilts as a fab example of this style.

Millennial Pink

The shade has reached max saturation, according to the Queer Eye star. “I’m kind of sick of it,” he says. “Too much pink hopefully is on the way out.” Bobby prefers the neutrals that are currently rising in popularity, contrasted against natural hues. His own home is full of “black-anchored furniture, light woods, and tans, with little pops of light blue here and there.”

One caveat: A toned-down version of millennial pink can play well within a neutral palette, though Bobby encourages re-naming it “flesh” if you anticipate an acceptance issue. “Guys, for some reason, have an aversion to pink,” he says. “[Working with] a straight couple, if you tell them you’re doing pink, the husband’s going to be like, ‘What do you mean pink? I don’t want pink.’ But if you’re like, I’m going to do this in a really great flesh tone, they say, ‘Oh. That sounds great!'”

Boho

“Boho needs to be done right, and very few people are doing it right,” Bobby says of the Bohemian style drawn from the ’60s and ’70s.

Done wrong, Bobby says, “It’s just too much. Too many patterns. Too much texture. Everything’s crocheted. It’s kitschy.”

He holds Justina Blakeney of Jungalow up as the pinnacle of Boho success. “Her style is organic materials, richer colors, a ton of plants. She redid her garage and used some beautiful dark blue tones and Spanish tile. That’s the kind of Boho I like.”

A final note: Keep in mind that transitioning away from trends is inevitable—just like these home fads that never quite panned out. To help, Bobby encourages homeowners not to worry about mixing styles and to select things they love.

“Homes should be unique and personal,” he says. “If you find different things that make you happy, from different genres, different aesthetics, go for it. Your home is for you, not for everyone else.” Need some ideas? Try out one of our favorite decor ideas that will make your home look more expensive.