With this witty life hack, you'll never have to scrub again. Here's how to clean your oven without the elbow grease!

It requires more than a little effort to chip away at caked-on oven grime, but thanks to the ingenuity of a group of Australian mothers, your most dreaded chore just got a whole lot easier. This life hack will show you how to clean your oven without feeling like you’ve just stepped out of the gym on arm day. (It’s cost-efficient, too!)

Here’s what you’ll need

The beauty of this hack is that it doesn’t require too many materials and most of the ingredients can be found around the house. All you’ll need is:

Aluminum foil

Dishwasher tablets

Hot water and a bathtub to put it all in

Now, the hack does take a minimum of two hours, but the payoff of a brand new oven makes it worth the wait. Here are 11 time-saving cleaning hacks for more everyday messes.

The whole how-to

Begin by collecting all the removable parts of the oven, which includes the racks and trays. You can even remove the glass window if you’re careful. Otherwise, here’s how to clean your greasy oven window without taking it out.

Next, you’ll need to wrap each piece individually in aluminum foil before submerging them in the bathtub of hot water. If you can’t keep the piece fully submerged, you’ll want to find some weight to put on top. After that, drop a dishwasher tablet on top of each, and voila! The aluminum foil reacts to the disintegrating tablet, practically melting off that post-Christmas dinner mess.

After two hours, years of grease and grime will fall away. If you have some mess that’s a little more stubborn, it shouldn’t take more than a quick wipe to get back that brand new shine. If you want to maximize your results, let the concoction sit for a little longer. Here are 8 quick tips for cleaning your kitchen’s trickiest appliances.

Does it really work?

If you’re not so sure about this method, know you’re not the only sceptic out there. Luckily, plenty of satisfied users have posted their glowing results on Facebook, and the hack has been given a universal thumbs up. With no damage sustained by the bathtub and a glittery like-new oven, what’s not to love? If you’d like to give this hack a try, we encourage you to share your results on Facebook and join a community of hackers making life just a little bit easier. Next, make sure you’re not guilty of these 11 ways you could be cleaning your kitchen wrong.

