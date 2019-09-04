Stop Throwing Away Your Shower Liners and Do This Instead

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t take long before a shower curtain liner starts looking gross, but do you really want to go out and buy a new one all the time? Probably not, and if you can stretch it out a little, all the better. So what can you do instead of throwing away a dirty old shower curtain liner? Wash it in the washing machine—along with these other surprising things you didn’t know you could throw in the washing machine.

How to clean a shower curtain liner

With baking soda



Just because your plastic shower curtain or liner gets dirty or mildewed doesn’t mean you have to throw it away. Try cleaning it in your washing machine with two bath towels (to prevent the plastic curtains from crinkling) on the gentle setting. Add 1/2 cup baking soda to your detergent during the wash cycle and 1/2 cup vinegar during the rinse cycle. Let it drip-dry; don’t put it in the dryer.

With bleach



Get mold and mildew off your shower curtains. Wash them—along with a couple of bath towels—in warm water with 1/2 cup chlorine bleach and 1/4 cup laundry detergent. Let the washer run for a couple of minutes before loading. Put the shower curtain and towels in the dryer on the lowest temperature setting for ten minutes, then immediately hang-dry. That’s just one of the ways you didn’t know you could use bleach.

With vinegar



Clean those ugly mildew stains off your plastic shower curtain by putting it and a couple of soiled towels in your washing machine. Add 1/2 cup laundry detergent and 1/2 cup baking soda to the load, and wash it in warm water on your machine’s regular cycle. Add 1 cup white vinegar to the first rinse. Before the machine goes into the spin cycle, remove the curtain and let it hang-dry. After trying all this, if your shower curtain liner is in fact beyond saving, pick up a new one on Amazon. Now that you know how to properly clean a shower curtain liner, find out more ways you’ve been cleaning your bathroom wrong.

