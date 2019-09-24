The Right Way to Clean a Glass Oven Door

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Oils splatter from your food when you bake, leaving your oven door covered in caked-on grease. The self-cleaning setting won’t do much to help a glass door—and could damage your oven—so it’s up to you to do the dirty work. Unfortunately, that baked-on mess can be awfully stubborn.

But there is an easier way. In a post that’s been pinned more than 850,000 times on Pinterest, DIY Home Sweet Home reveals how to clean glass oven door. No need to splurge on expensive cleaning products either. You probably already have the secret ingredient in your cupboard: baking soda. And this is just one of the brilliant ways to fix things with baking soda.

How to clean glass oven door

Mix the baking soda with just enough water to make a paste, then coat the inside of your oven door with it. After the mixture sits for 15 to 30 minutes to work its magic, the built-up grease and gunk should wipe right off—easy as that. And you don’t need to worry about removing the door. Plus, as you wait for the mix to work, you could use that time to basically clean your entire kitchen in 5 minutes.

Your oven is one of the dirtiest items in your home you should clean more often. Imagine how much more pleasant cooking and baking will be when you don’t have to stare at that baked-on grease anymore. Now that you’ve cleaned that section, learn how to clean your greasy oven hood, too.