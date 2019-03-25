The Quickest and Easiest Way to Clean Legos

Here's a quick way to clean some of your kid's favorite toys.

Family Handyman

An easy way to disinfect Legos

Children’s toys are a breeding ground for germs. A dishwasher makes quick work of disinfecting toys that are washable, like Legos (never lose your keys again with this clever Lego keychain project, by the way). To quickly clean Legos:

Drop the Legos in a laundry bag to keep them contained. Run your dishwasher as usual. But, remove the Legos before the drying cycle, letting them air dry completely on a towel.

Family Handyman

This method also works well for other treasures like seashells, dish brushes, rags, and sponges. While you’re on a cleaning kick, here are some ways to remove mold from your children’s toys.