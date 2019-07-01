You might not have thought it was possible, but it is!

Your mattress is used every single day, and so naturally stains and spills will happen. You can’t just throw a mattress into the washer, so what’s the best way to clean it? Here are a few simple tips on how to get stains out of a mattress. Need more than a stain removal? Here’s how to give your mattress a deep clean.

How to clean mattress stains

Whether it’s a new spill or an old stain you just noticed, follow these simple steps to remove the spot.

Soak up liquid. If the stain is still wet, soak up the liquid with a clean cloth by gently blotting. Do not rub or scrub at this point, or you’ll just help the stain penetrate further into the fabric of the mattress. Spray on cleaner. Once all the liquid has been absorbed, spray on a cleaner of your choice. For a good general mattress cleaner, add the following to a spray bottle: 1/2-cup warm water, 1/2-cup white vinegar, and about a teaspoon of dish soap. Blot stain. With the cleaner applied, blot the stain until it is removed. Spray on more cleaner, and blot again if needed. Let the area air dry before replacing your bed linens. If the stain still doesn’t come out, try some of these weird things that can remove stains.

Are those bed bugs or dust mites? Here’s how to spot the difference.

How to get urine stains out of a mattress

Urine stains can be a bit more stubborn than other mattress spots, and so removal requires a little more effort. Here’s what to do.

Pre-treat the spot with vinegar. If the urine stain is new, blot away excess liquid. Then bring out the vinegar, which helps clean and neutralizes the odor. Spray straight vinegar onto the stain and blot again. Spray on homemade urine cleaner. This DIY cleaner is a lifesaver when it comes to urine stains. In a spray bottle, combine one cup of hydrogen peroxide, three tablespoons of baking soda and two to three drops of dish soap. For an extra scent boost, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil like lemon or lavender. Spray this cleaner on the spot and let it sit for about ten minutes. Sprinkle with baking soda. Once you’ve allowed the cleaner to do its job. Sprinkle the spot with baking soda, this will soak up any remaining moisture and odor. Allow the baking soda to sit for another ten minutes, then vacuum it away with the upholstery attachment. Don’t put away the baking soda just yet—here are 14 clever ways to clean your home with it.

How to remove blood stains from a mattress

There’s one thing to remember when it comes to blood stains, stay away from hot water. Hot water can actually set the stain into the mattress fabric and make it impossible to remove. With that in mind, here’s how to get rid of a blood stain.

Apply a cornstarch cleaner. In a small bowl, make a cleaning paste with 1/2-cup cornstarch, 1/2-cup hydrogen peroxide and a tablespoon of salt. Apply the paste to the stain and let it sit for about half an hour. Then use a toothbrush to scrub it into the stain. Blot away. Use cold water and a clean towel to gently dab away the leftover cleaner and lift the stain. If it’s not completely removed, repeat the process as necessary. When finished, let the area air dry. Looking to remove a stain that is not blood or urine? This guide will help you remove every different type of stain.

If you’re still in the cleaning mood, check out these 25 crazy cleaning tips that actually work.