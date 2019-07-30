Here’s How Often You Should REALLY Clean Your Fridge

Would you be embarrassed to show someone the inside of your fridge? When was the last time you checked the coils? Find out how often you should clean your fridge—and our best tips for getting the job done.

As one of the most commonly used appliances in your kitchen, the fridge takes a beating. Food gets spilled, leftovers get forgotten and half bottles of condiments start to take over every shelf—but not anymore, because here’s where you should store your ketchup. Read on to find out how often you should clean your fridge, plus our best tips for a pristine icebox.

What to clean daily/weekly

To avoid yucky surfaces and bad smells, wipe down the trays and drawers of the fridge at least weekly. It’s a good idea to get in the habit of removing old food and wiping down the interior of your fridge before grocery shopping each week. If your fridge still smells funky, it’s probably from these 10 foods in your fridge that are already expired.

What to clean occasionally

The top of the fridge. This area sometimes becomes a dumping ground for random items and a dust bunny haven.

Deep cleaning tips

It’s a good idea to deep clean your fridge at least every couple of months. Here are a few tips to help the project along.