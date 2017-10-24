White sneakers always seem like such a great idea when you spot them at a shoe store. So clean! So crisp! After the first wear or two, though, they already start showing signs of damage. A little dirt isn’t so bad, but soon your white Converse and other canvas shoes are toeing the line between well-loved and just plain ratty.

We’re tempted to just throw in the towel and buy a whole new set of shoes once our white shoes are, well, less than white. (If a different type of shoe is looking worn, find out how to clean every type of shoe in your closet.) So when one tweet from Twitter user @sarahtraceyy showing the transformation from very well-loved white Converse to looking good-as-new, we were intrigued.

I am a miracle worker pic.twitter.com/BeivqBtdrv — halloween queen (@sarahtraceyy) October 15, 2017

Miracle worker is right—especially because the shoe transformation didn’t require any fancy chemicals (just like this one-minute hack that makes sneakers look good as new).

Before starting this cleaning hack, remove the laces from your white canvas shoes. Then, like @sarahtraceyy, apply a 1:1.15 ratio of baking soda and detergent with a toothbrush, according to Men’s Health. Let that sit there while the abrasive baking soda and detergent work their magic a little more.

Next, rinse off the mixture and put them in the washer. (Here are 15 more surprising things you can clean in the washer.) Let them dry off fully, then dust on a bit of baby powder. Good as new!

If that method doesn’t leave your shoes as pristine as you’d hoped, try these other hacks for cleaning white sneakers.

[Source: Men’s Health]