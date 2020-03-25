How to Make a Quick and Simple Hand Sanitizer

Running out of hand sanitizer during cold and flu season is a potential nightmare for anyone anxious to keep their hands 99.99 percent free of germs. The good news is that you don’t need to dash to the store the next time you run low. With a few simple ingredients and a few containers to mix them in, you can cobble together your own hand sanitizer from the comfort of your home. No chemistry degree required. Just make sure to avoid these times you’re overusing hand sanitizer.

What you need to make hand sanitizer:

How to make hand sanitizer:

Measure 3/4-cup of rubbing alcohol into the liquid measuring cup and pour it into the mixing bowl. Measure 1/4-cup of aloe vera and pour it into the mixing bowl. This step is optional, but if you prefer your hand sanitizer scented, splash 5 to 7 drops of the essential oil of your choice into the mixture. Stir the ingredients together and then let the mixture sit for a bit. Pour or funnel the freshly-made mix into an empty soap dispenser or, if you’ve got one laying around, an old used-up bottle of hand sanitizer. If you have a lot leftover, try these genius uses for hand sanitizer you’ll wish you knew before.

That’s all it takes to make your own hand sanitizer. As long as the mixture is at least 60 percent alcohol, it will act as an effective germ killer. Keep in mind that homemade hand sanitizer is recommended in extreme situations when you’re unable to wash your hands or don’t have access to clean water. It can cause skin irritation or burns and it should never be used on children. If you’re out of store-bought hand sanitizer, but still able to properly wash your hands on a regular basis, that’s the way to go. These are the household products that kill coronavirus, according to Consumer Reports.