This Simple Hack Will Keep Spiders Out of Your House

The last thing you want to see when you turn on the light in the bathroom late at night is a spider in the middle of the floor. Also, it can make your skin crawl to watch one scurry across the bedroom floor and hide under a dresser before you can get to it.

If there’s one spider, that means there are plenty more. That’s not such a bad thing as spiders kill other pests in your home, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you want them anywhere near you. This is why you should never kill a spider.

There is an easy solution to repel spiders in areas of the home where you don’t want them, and that solution is hedge apples! The natural chemicals in this funky-looking fruit of the Osage orange tree are believed to deter spiders. Here’s how to get rid of the 10 most disgusting house bugs.

DMITRY TILT/Shutterstock

When using hedge apples as a spider repellent, just make sure they are placed in areas where pets and family members can’t get at them.

Simply place a few hedge apples in areas where you want to repel spiders such as in the dark corners of your unfinished basement, in the attic, or in your backyard shed. Next, check out some pest control horror stories that will give you the creeps.