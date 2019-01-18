This Is Marie Kondo’s Favorite Food Storage Container

via amazon.com, Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When decluttering expert Marie Kondo shares pearls of wisdom on organizing the kitchen, we stop and listen. Of course, we’re not the only ones! Her Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, is taking the Internet by storm, as did her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

When Marie revealed that Noda Horo’s enamel containers are her favorite storage items, we immediately set down the Tupperware and took note. Not a moment too soon, because once the world got wind of Marie’s affection for enamel, a retail rush ensued. It left some retailers out of stock and consumers feared they might be out of luck. Find out how to organize your overflowing pantry with these brilliant ideas from actual chefs.

But good news! We found a source!

Amazon has Noda Horo containers in stock!

Sure, they’re selling quickly, but the crown jewel in the Noda Horo collection of reusable food storage containers is in stock on Amazon. We’re talking about the 200g butter case, which holds the equivalent of about two sticks of butter. It’s stackable, microwavable (with the bamboo cover off), and has a delightfully small footprint (roughly 6″x2″x4″). If you want one or a handful, then you’ll want to buy here.

If you prefer a slightly larger version, Noda Horo also makes a 450g Butter Case, which is also stackable, microwavable, and selling like hotcakes on Amazon! Don’t miss Marie Kondo’s 10 genius tidying tips that will change your life.

Marie Kondo’s one-brand approach

If you’re wondering why Marie is talking up Noda Horo in particular, it’s because it’s a brand she believes in. Marie believes in using the same brand for all food storage, which fosters more efficient storage of the actual containers. (For what it’s worth—Marie also suggests storing the containers separately from the lids.) Next, check out these Container Store products professional organizers use in their homes.

