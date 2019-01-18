This Is Why Marie Kondo Always Wears White

Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

If you haven’t heard of Marie Kondo by now, you’re probably living under a pile of old, ratty clothes that’s cluttering your house. Everyone seems to be obsessed with the organizer extraordinaire whose method involves gathering all the things you own into one space and only keeping the items that “spark joy” in your life. She calls it the KonMari method. This is how to fold clothes exactly like Marie Kondo.

Similar to Kondo’s home and the homes she helps tidy, she always looks put together. One aspect that contributes to Kondo’s clean look is that she always wears white. The main reason? White is associated with cleanliness and tidiness—exactly what KonMari is all about. These are the cleaning myths everyone needs to stop believing.

“It is part of my brand, my image color,” Kondo told the New Yorker. “It is easy to recognize me.”

If you want to start living more like Marie Kondo, an easy first step would be to wear white more often. But, if you can’t manage to keep a white shirt clean for longer than two hours, maybe start by reading her book, Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up. It’s about time everyone decluttered their homes and left only the items that bring joy. Next, read about these things your housecleaner wants you to know.