Tips for Having a Shoe-Free Home

Flaffy/Shutterstock

Feeling conflicted because you love to wear shoes but you don’t love E. coli? Good news: Having a shoes-off rule doesn’t necessitate going barefoot. Just make like Mr. Rogers and put on an indoors-only pair when you get home. Plus, it’s a great way to keep your tootsies warm in the cold-weather months. Implementing a shoe-free policy can cause confusion when new friends step foot through the door. Asking guests to follow suit is up to you. Maybe someday, once they see how squeaky-clean your home is, they’ll institute no-shoes policies, too. In the meantime, we say relax, skip the awkward conversations, and hope they take a cue from your shoe zone. And maybe nix your secret five-second rule, at least until you have time to mop! ( Here are some chemical-free ways to clean your home .)