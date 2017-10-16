5 Reasons Why You Should Never, Ever Wear Shoes in Your House
Forget muddy footprints—wearing shoes in the house can actually bring in health hazards. Here's why.
Alex James Bramwell/ShutterstockA few years ago, the University of Arizona conducted a study that maligned shoe-wearing at home. The news set my Facebook feed abuzz. But at the time, my son was a newborn and homemaking had taken a major backseat to new life skills. Instead of tapping into cleaning tricks, I was focused on learning the dance moves sure to stop a crying fit. I mentally filed that study under How We Will Someday Run a Tighter Ship.
Now that my son is a little bit older and starting to stomp around the house, that long-forgotten study has worked its way to the forefront of my mind. This time, I took the time to read it, and I’m glad I did. Turns out we have a bigger incentive to go shoeless than just keeping mud outside where it belongs. See for yourself. (And check out these tips for cleaning hardwood floors while you're at it.)
Reason 1: Shoes are a breeding ground for bacteria.Africa Studio/ShutterstockIn the aforementioned study, researchers found that shoes can track in a host of organisms that wreak havoc on your body. Think 400,000-plus bacteria per shoe. One standout was E. coli, a strain that’s known to cause nasty gastrointestinal distress. Yuck. Your shoes can also pick up soil and plant matter which actually helps these microscopic critters thrive between your treads. Did you know these everyday items in your home are dirtier than a toilet seat?
Reason 2: Shoes pick up toxins.Africa Studio/ShutterstockIf you’ve walked through grass, your shoes may be covered in lawn fertilizer and/or weed killer (here's what you need to know about the dark side of lawn fertilizer). Ever crossed a street? There are probably trace amounts of gasoline and antifreeze on your shoes, too. Studies show that prolonged contact with chemicals like these is harmful, and by tracking them through your home, you’re releasing them into the air your family breathes every day.
Reason 3: You’ll save time on cleaning.igorstevanovic/ShutterstockThis one’s a given. Before I read the study, I figured instituting a no-shoes policy would grant us more freedom from brooms, mops, and vacuums—and it does. Less dirt means less cleaning from the get-go. For a new-ish mom like me, that’s a huge relief. My son spends a lot of time on the floor—playing, changing clothes and, yes, searching for snacks that he sometimes manages to eat before we catch him. (Here's how often you should be cleaning everything in your house.)
Reason 4: Shoes can wreck your floors.Suti Stock Photo/ShutterstockHave you ever seen what over-worn stilettos can do to hardwood? The nails protruding from the heels leave an imprint with every step. Same goes for rugs: Nailheads or anything that’s gotten stuck to the sole of a shoe can create snags or stains. Here’s how to remove gum and other stains from a carpet.
Reason 5: You’ll have one less thing to lose.Maridav/ShutterstockImplemented a no-shoes house? Congratulations, you just did the last-ever search for your kid’s missing rain boot! From now on, everything will be right where he left it—by the door. Designate a shoe mat or, for a more permanent solution (and extra seating!), install a bench with shoe racks or cubbies below. (If you really want to make sure you don't track anything you don't want into your home, here's how to clean every type of shoe in your closet.)
Tips for Having a Shoe-Free HomeFlaffy/ShutterstockFeeling conflicted because you love to wear shoes but you don’t love E. coli? Good news: Having a shoes-off rule doesn’t necessitate going barefoot. Just make like Mr. Rogers and put on an indoors-only pair when you get home. Plus, it’s a great way to keep your tootsies warm in the cold-weather months. Implementing a shoe-free policy can cause confusion when new friends step foot through the door. Asking guests to follow suit is up to you. Maybe someday, once they see how squeaky-clean your home is, they’ll institute no-shoes policies, too. In the meantime, we say relax, skip the awkward conversations, and hope they take a cue from your shoe zone. And maybe nix your secret five-second rule, at least until you have time to mop! (Here are some chemical-free ways to clean your home.)
