The Easiest Way to Remove Gum from Carpet

Family Handyman

Cleaning gum out of a carpet is an icky, sticky annoyance that no one wants. Luckily, there’s a super-simple trick that gets the job done with no mess. If you have other stains or messes on your carpet, check out these 17 homemade carpet cleaners you can make from stuff that’s already in your house.

How to remove gum from carpet

If you find gum stuck on your carpet, grab an ice cube or two or an ice pack and hold it on the gum for a few minutes until it hardens, then scrape away the gum. When gum freezes, it gets brittle and easily breaks apart. So, if you have gum stuck in your carpet, freezing it is the best way to remove it quickly and neatly. Here are 14 other fixes for unsightly things in your home.

These are the two simple steps for removing gum from carpet:

Place a sandwich bag filled with ice cubes on top of the gum and wait about a half hour. When the gum is frozen, break it apart and pull it out of the carpet. No trace left behind.

This handy trick doesn’t just work for carpets; it will also help remove gum from your couch! Here are some more super-simple ways to get gum out of things.

Family Handyman