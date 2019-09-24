Want to Know How to Remove Stickers from Appliances? Here’s an Easy Trick!

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you ever been stymied by a stubborn sticker? Martha Stewart has a secret for how to remove stickers from appliances and other kitchenware.

Is there anything more annoying than a sticker that just won’t become unstuck from a newly purchased appliance or piece of kitchenware? Step away from the harsh chemicals and razor blades. Martha Stewart has a simple trick for how to remove stickers. Plus, learn why you actually should think twice before buying appliances at superstores.

Take a look at her Instagram post from July 2019:

Martha’s not-so-secret tool

No need to ruin your fingernails the next time you need to remove a tag. In fact, you probably already have the tool you need in your bathroom. Martha uses a hair dryer to remove stubborn stickers! In the video on Instagram, she gently waves a hair dryer over the sticker on a brand-new pie plate, applying heat for about ten to 15 seconds. Then, she peels the sticker off with ease.

“Apply the heat very closely to the sticker,” Martha says. “It loosens the glue and the sticker is easily removed.” Looking for more cleaning tips? Learn about all these ways you’ve been cleaning your kitchen wrong.

It’s multi-surface friendly

According to Martha, this trick can be used on stickers applied to any heat-resistant solid surface. “This can be done on metal, glass, wood, stone, anything—how simple,” she explains in the video. But avoid using this trick on heat-sensitive items, such as plastic, because high heat may cause these items to melt or warp. This easy trick takes less than 30 seconds. As Martha would say, “It’s a good thing!”

Find tons more tricks from Martha in her new book, The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything. Want more non-toxic cleaning solutions like this? Here are more DIY cleaning ideas to use around your home.