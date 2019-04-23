Why You Shouldn’t Do the Dishes During a Thunderstorm

You know it's safer to be inside your home when it's storming outside, but you should still take precautions to stay safe. Here's expert advice on what to do.

Marc Rossmann/Shutterstock

When it comes to thunderstorm safety, can you really play a get-out-of-dishes-free card if there’s lightning outside? We’ve got the details.

Nope, don’t do the dishes

Although it might sound like an urban legend, it turns out it’s true that you should avoid using any plumbing during a thunderstorm. Doing the dishes, taking a shower, or even just washing your hands can prove to be dangerous. If your house or plumbing isn’t properly grounded, the electricity from a lightning strike can move through pipes and water, which can shock you.

“Stay away from things that conduct electricity within the home,” says John Jensenius, lightning safety specialist for the National Weather Service, in a report posted by AccuWeather. “That would include both the wires and the plumbing.” Keep the water off any time you hear thunder, he advises.

Jensenius also counters the idea that plastic pipes make it safe to use your home’s plumbing during a storm. “Water can conduct electricity as well,” he says in the AccuWeather post. Speaking of storms, is your kitchen ready for a power outage?

Don’t use appliances, either

Additionally, using (or even touching) any corded appliance, such as your stand mixer, toaster, or blender, can be unsafe during a storm. That goes for televisions, landlines, and computers, too. According to Jensenius, anything plugged into the wall or that also has connections to your home’s plumbing—like your dishwasher—can potentially be dangerous. Take precautions with these 13 other things you should never do during a thunderstorm, too.

Put safety first

Because lightning can strike at a distance of up to ten miles away, if you can hear thunder, you should take precautions. When it comes to doing the dishes or cooking during a thunderstorm, your best bet is to wait until the storm has passed. Next, learn some other less dangerous, but still fixable, mistakes you’re making while doing the dishes.