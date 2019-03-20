Why You Should Store Extra Bags in Your Trash Can

Family Handyman

Keep extra bags in your garbage can

“Taking the garbage out is my least favorite chore because there are so many garbage cans around the house. To make the job a bit easier, I store a roll of garbage bags in each trashcan under the bag in use. This way I can quickly set up another bag the next time I take the garbage out, and there’s no need to make another lap around the house placing bags in each can.” —Chuck Holzer.

Genius! Less running around means wrapping up garbage day faster than ever. While you’re at it, try disguising your garbage can with these brilliant ideas and reduce how often you have to toss out the trash in the first place with these 12 simple ways to reduce waste.

Family Handyman