I love when the simplest solution really is the best—like this handy trick for how to polish a stainless steel sink.

imging/Shutterstock

There’s nothing more cringe-worthy than passing by a sink covered in water spots or stains—both of which stared me straight in the face this morning as I made my coffee. It might seem like a low-priority cleaning task, but it’s worth learning how to polish a stainless steel sink so that these types of smudges won’t taunt you every time you wash a dish.

And believe it or not, there’s a simple cleaning hack you can master that makes polishing it a total breeze. It just requires just one (yes, one!) pantry ingredient you definitely have.

Why Bother Polishing?

Honestly, I love my stainless steel sinks. They’re pretty. They’re sturdy. And most importantly, they can be super shiny, especially if you give them a good polish every now and then. While your houseguests might not pull you aside and ask your secret to a shiny sink (though I’m holding out hope they might), they’ll definitely get the impression of a well-kept kitchen. Find out how keeping your sink clean can also help protect you from disease.

Still, cleaning a stainless steel sink doesn’t just preserve its good looks. It also helps prevent corrosion, keeping the surface in its best possible condition.

What’s the Best Way to Polish a Stainless Steel Sink?

Spoiler alert—there’s not a whole lot of elbow grease involved. And you certainly don’t need to spend a ton of money on polishing products to get the job done. (We’re all about DIY cleaning.) You’ll need flour, a soft cloth, and warm, soapy water for optimal results.

Not to be a downer, but you do have to start with a clean sink. Wash it with warm water and dish soap. Dry the sink with a kitchen towel (yes, even the drain top and sides). Now, for the oddly fun part—sprinkle flour all over your sink, until a thick amount is covering the whole surface. Then, buff the flour into the sink using a soft cloth—and enjoy the satisfying disappearance of stains, spots, and food particles.

Did you find that tip useful? Here are more cleaning tricks for stainless steel appliances and other kitchen tools.

Does Polishing a Stainless Steel Sink With Flour Really Work?

Being a neat freak by nature, I couldn’t resist trying this cleaning DIY myself. Not only did I have all of the supplies needed, but my poor, long-suffering stainless steel sink had honestly not received any TLC in a while. After cleaning the sink, I made sure to dry it off fully—I could foresee chunks of flour building up in the near future if it wasn’t completely dry, so I took my time with this step.

Once the sink was fully dry, I had some second thoughts about sprinkling on the flour. Honestly, it seemed a little counterproductive to me at first. But after the flour was set and I got to work buffing it with a cloth, I did see the sparkling and shiny results almost instantly. Success! Now that your sink is pristine, find out how to clean your whole kitchen fast.