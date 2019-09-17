Are You Vacuuming Your Carpet Often Enough?

Vacuuming is good for your carpet

Dirt—even dirt you can’t see—is abrasive. So when you walk across a dirty carpet, dirt particles grind away at the fibers. The result is carpet that looks dull, stains easier, and soon becomes matted down. That’s why regular vacuuming is the best way to maximize the life of your carpet and delay the heavy cost of replacement. Your house is full of all sorts of places you aren’t vacuuming, but should be.

If you want to keep your vacuum and your carpet in mint condition, you need to take care of both. You can do this by always wrapping the cord, detangling the brushes, and avoiding these 13 other things that shorten the life of your vacuum. Here are some more vacuum smarts to follow.

Vacuum smarts:

A dirty bag or filter reduces your vacuum’s cleaning power. Replace filters on bagless vacuums every three months. Replace vacuum bags when they’re three-quarters full. Don’t vacuum everything. Yes, vacuums are quick ways to clean, but you should not use them to clean coffee grounds, wet foods, or any of these 13 other things to never vacuum.

A quality vacuum cleaner should be versatile enough to clean a variety of surfaces and durable enough to perform well for many years. You might want to invest in a more expensive model. These are what we believe are the most dependable vacuum cleaners you’ll be glad you bought.