Etsy Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Fluffy Hedgehog Holding a Mini Pumpkin

Along with the colorful leaves, cozy sweaters, and cooler days, one of the best parts of fall is decorating your house. Swapping out bright summer colors with reds, browns, and oranges and lighting an apple crisp candle make for a very homey vibe and serve as a nice reminder that Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are right around the corner. One decoration that you won’t be able to get enough of is this adorable fluffy hedgehog holding a mini pumpkin.

This festive knitted stuffed animal is being sold on Etsy for $133.71 by Candyfleece, a crafter in the United Kingdom that specializes in wool animal figurines. All of her products are knitted by hand using the best quality kid mohair/silk yarn class “luxury” so that the fur looks realistic while still feeling soft to the touch. The hedgehog is built with a wire frame inside so you can have them pose any way you like and the crocheted miniature pumpkin is removable so you can style them for any holiday or occasion.

Courtesy Dina Davydova

The product has over 400 reviews of customers raving about how much they love their hand-crafted hedgehogs and how easy it was to work with Dina, the seller. Linda Weber, who bought herself a hedgehog this year said, “This is the most incredible hedgehog in existence. The attention to detail is amazing. Communication from Dina was great. Shipping was fast. Plus, the shipping box is a gift alone. Candyfleece, Dina’s shop, has the cutest items. Support this shop, you will not regret.”

Another customer said, “Love my little hedgehog. Reminds me of Mrs. Tiggywinkle/Beatrix Potter.”

If the hedgehog is going to bust your fall decor budget, these hand-made autumn pieces are a great alternative.

Wood pumpkins

via etsy.comThis rustic set of three log pumpkins will make the perfect addition to your mantle or porch.

Hand knitted pumpkin toy

via etsy.comA tiny pumpkin doll will fit right in with you jack-o-lanterns or decorative pumpkins. It’s about five inches tall and even though its half-smile is irresistibly cute, it’s meant to be more of a decor piece and isn’t suited for small children that may play rough.

Knit pumpkins

via etsy.comMany interior designers use the rule of three when designing spaces so you can’t go wrong with this set of three knit pumpkins. They’re made to order so you can choose from a variety of colors.

