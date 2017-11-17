Have a seat Courtesy LowesIf you're looking for cozy decorating ideas, consider starting with seating. The contemporary DHI Deco Sunflower Accent Chair ($99) features a kiln-dried hardwood frame and legs and a subtle sunflower design that hints at whimsy without being in your face about it.

See the light Courtesy LowesLight up the night with this very cool but simple allen + roth Glass Table Lamp ($30). Bonus: It can go just about anywhere because it's totally neutral. Check out these other cheap decorating tricks that can make your house look expensive.

International accent via Lowes.comTraveling over the holidays is a hassle, but you can still look like you traveled the world with an Imax Worldwide Ceramic Plate with Pierced Design and Iron Stand ($82). This impressive plate features an intricate cutwork design with sturdy iron stand to display in your home.

Clever storage Courtesy LowesThe striking Office Star Metro Storage Bench ($105) isn't just for looks; it opens up to reveal storage space for blankets, shoes, or even holiday decorations. Here are more genius storage hacks to banish clutter.

Content continues below ad

Table it via lowes.comThe Scott Living Glossy White End Table ($152) is the perfect modern piece to hold your hot cocoa while you binge on Netflix.

Get inspired courtesy lowesRepeat after me: This mantra-filled wall art—Inspirational Wall Art ($30)—will be sure to inspire long after the holiday season is over.

Flowers optional courtesy lowesNo wimpy flowers allowed. The Surya Zuniga Ceramic Vase ($40) vase holds its own in any living room or foyer corner. At almost 14 inches high, it's a big gift without a big price tag. Here's how to create a gorgeous dried flower arrangement.

On the clock courtesy lowesMove over mistletoe and hang the allen + roth Bronze Wall Clock ($40) above an entry door. Wondering why the IIII on the clock isn't written IV? There's actually a few theories: For example in Roman times the god Jupiter was spelled IVPPITER and the Romans didn't want to use part of his name on a sundial or in accounting books, so IIII replaced it. Here's a cool way to view the vast Roman road system.

Content continues below ad

Go global courtesy lowesTake a spin around the world with the gray-on-gray Imax Worldwide Globe ($52).

Key trick courtesy lowesThis Inspirational Wall Art ($15) is actually functional too. Hang your keys on its decorative knobs to keep from losing them—again.

Magic carpet Via Lowes.comThe abstract Safavieh Retro Fissure Rectangular Indoor Area Rug ($302) will make any room feel instantly chic and edgy. The right rug can help you create a color palette in your home.

Bar none Via Lowes.comFlip open the retro-looking "suitcase"—Safavieh Grayson Cabinet Bar ($254)—and voila! It reveals an awesome bar.

Content continues below ad

Tree house Via Lowes.comBring in the backyard with the Scott Living Natural Oak Live Edge End Table ($160.00) that sports a quirky tree trunk slab design.

Get benched Via Lowes.comThe stylish Scott Living Contemporary Burnt Orange Accent Bench ($148.00) is the perfect place to put on your socks or rest that folded laundry even if you're washing it all wrong.

Mirror, mirror on the wall Via Lowes.comGive your bathroom mirror some competition with the Scott Living Silver Sideboard ($468.00) decorated with mirror panels for a glam look.

Content continues below ad

Get pumped courtesy lowesPump it up with the Kobalt 12-Volt Car Air Inflator ($49.98) that provides up to 120-PSI and is the perfect size to keep in your car, and quickly inflates items like car, bike and ATV tires, air mattresses and beach toys.

Drill it courtesy lowesGet any project done (here's 11 you can do all on your own) with a super, duper Kobalt Compact Drill ($99.00). It features a long-lasting battery without being heavy, and it has a work light already installed.

Feeling blue courtesy lowesWhether you want to carve your initials in a hunk of wood or sharpen your garden tools, look no further than the Dremel 39-Piece Rotary Tool Kit ($99.00). Bonus: It stands out in your work zone because it's blue instead of yellow.

Dustless marvel courtesy lowesSay wow to the DEWALT 3-Amp Orbital Sander ($59.00) with an almost dustless ability to get any job done.

Content continues below ad

Clean those corners courtesy lowesThis Shop-Vac 12-Gallon Shop Vacuum ($99.99) packs a punch with lots of power for the workshop, garage, or attic. A lengthy cord and hose makes it a breeze to get in those crevices.

Listen up courtesy lowesGet your tunes on any job site with this durable four-way speaker Bosch PowerBox Jobsite Radio ($199.00). It's bluetooth-enabled, and it can even charge your phone. Old school bonus: It has four power outlets to run cords.

Does it all courtesy lowesAwesome tools bring holiday joy with this DEWALT 4-Tool Max Lithium Ion Cordless Combo Kit ($299.00) that covers your basic repair to more complicated projects.

Content continues below ad

Great value courtesy lowesA tool bag that is truly functional. The added value of the tools included and the numerous pockets make this Kobalt 22-Piece Tool Set ($49.99) a steal.

Lighten up courtesy lowesThe Blue Hawk Wheeled Tool Box ($49.99) holds as much as a steel tool box without the weight (or price!).

Tool time courtesy lowesKeep your tools from rolling around with the self-closing drawers and liners of the Kobalt 11-Drawer Tool Cabinet ($549.00). Bonus: There's an electrical outlet on the side of the box, and it rolls around with no chance of tipping.

Power up courtesy lowesEasily get the house project done before you've got a house full of guests with the BLACK & DECKER 2-Tool Cordless Combo Kit ($79.97).

Content continues below ad

One wrench for everything courtesy lowes The Kobalt Rapid Adjustable Wrench ($19.98) is perfect for tight or hard-to-reach spaces and has great fit on nuts and bolts.

Personal assistant courtesy lowesA Google Home ($129.00) device at your beck and call is the next best thing. Simply say "OK Google" and ask for what you need. Stream video to your TV, play music or even get traffic reports with a few words. Want to know which virtual assistant tells the best jokes?

Content continues below ad

Grill guru courtesy lowesNo more arguing over who is cleaning the grill. The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaner ($89.97) has a sophisticated CPU chip that controls the movement, speed, and direction of the brushes.

Get control courtesy lowesControl, monitor, and schedule your home's lights and appliances from wherever you are with the iDevices Switch Connected Plug ($49.00). Connect to your wireless network and use the free iDevices Connected app to control the power from your phone.

Chore robot courtesy lowesJust hit the clean button on the iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuum ($374.99) for holiday clean-up in a snap. You'll be amazed by how much dog hair, dirt and debris it picks up. Press the dock button and Roomba will go to her docking station and charge up just in time for your New Year's Eve party. Here's how professional housecleaners clean their own homes.

Compact size, big sound courtesy lowesFill your home with music during the holiday with the sound from the 808 Portable Speaker ($19.97). Pair this compact speaker with your smartphone or device for clear and crisp sound with even bass. (Here's what your favorite music says about you.)

Content continues below ad

Whip up something yummy courtesy lowes The Magic Bullet Blender ($64.51) is an 8-piece set that makes it a cinch to mix up your favorite smoothie or eggnog. Don't miss these delicious Paleo smoothie recipes.

Easy hosting courtesy lowesThese smaller sized smudge-proof Crock-Pot 4-Quart Slow Cooker ($10.99) can be used in multiples at holiday gatherings. Don't forget these great ideas for how to decorate for fall.

Surprise visitors courtesy lowesCook up a meal that would normally would take all day in less than two hours with the Cuisinart 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($99.95). Here are 10 more reasons to start using a pressure cooker.

Say yes to healthier fried foods courtesy lowesCut back on calories not taste with the Emeril Chef's Classic Airfryer ($99.99). This nifty appliance uses hot air to fry, roast, grill, or bake foods. Bonus: No spills, splattering, or "oil smell" during frying. Here's some other ways to avoid gaining that December 15.

Content continues below ad

Get roomy courtesy lowes Hosting a holiday party also means needing extra fridge and freezer space to feed the masses. Sleek yet efficient, the Whirlpool Compact Refrigerator with Freezer ($178.00) holds a ton of food for its smaller size.

Bake like a pro courtesy lowesBake up a storm of holiday cookies, cakes, and pies all because you can—with the help of a KitchenAid 5-Quart, 10-Speed Stand Mixer ($349.99). Just watch that you're not guilty of these baking mistakes.

Stock up courtesy lowesSleek on the outside, roomy on the inside so you can keep a ton of your favorite holiday vino. The Frigidaire 18-BottleDual ZoneWine Chiller ($179) cools quickly and has two different sections to you can store wine at different temperatures. And if you're considering buying a wine fridge, these are the wine terms you really ought to know by now.

Content continues below ad

Stick it courtesy lowesMount your smartphone or mobile device to your vehicle dash with unlimited viewing angles from the Nite Ize Steelie Adjustable Phone Mount ($29.97).

Tailgate time courtesy lowesThe compact Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill ($39.99) helps get the party started tail-gating, camping, picnicking, or just grilling in the backyard. Don't miss these healthy grilling tips.

Twinkle and shine courtesy lowesEntertain among these fun allen + roth White String Lights ($29.98) that can be hung indoors or outdoors.

Get loud courtesy lowesSinging in the shower is one way to put yourself in the holiday spirit, so crank up the tunes with the iLuv Aud Shower Portable Speaker ($19.99). Check out these other clever shower ideas.

Content continues below ad

Smart cooking courtesy lowesThe Fire Sense Charcoal Grill ($24) is perfect for those occasions when you don't need to prepare a ton of food, perhaps just a few items for one or two people. Bonus: This portable grill folds up for storage.

Home office courtesy lowesOptimal positioning allows the OttLite LED Touch Desk Lamp ($39) to hit every angle. The built-in USB port fully charges tablets, smartphones, and more. Here's how to make your smartphone battery last longer.

Cuddle up courtesy lowesGet comfy under the soft faux fur of this allen + roth Polyester Throw ($16) while you watch these perfect holiday mood movies.

Ambiance galore courtesy lowesSet the mood with these three different sized stylish Woodland Imports Candle Holders ($24).

Content continues below ad