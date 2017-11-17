52 Hottest Holiday Gifts for First-Time Homeowners

Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for a new homeowner or you've moved into new digs yourself, consider this your essential shopping list.

By

Have a seat

ChairCourtesy LowesIf you're looking for cozy decorating ideas, consider starting with seating. The contemporary DHI Deco Sunflower Accent Chair ($99) features a kiln-dried hardwood frame and legs and a subtle sunflower design that hints at whimsy without being in your face about it.

See the light

LampCourtesy LowesLight up the night with this very cool but simple allen + roth Glass Table Lamp ($30). Bonus: It can go just about anywhere because it's totally neutral. Check out these other cheap decorating tricks that can make your house look expensive.

International accent

Platevia Lowes.comTraveling over the holidays is a hassle, but you can still look like you traveled the world with an Imax Worldwide Ceramic Plate with Pierced Design and Iron Stand ($82). This impressive plate features an intricate cutwork design with sturdy iron stand to display in your home.

Clever storage

BenchCourtesy LowesThe striking Office Star Metro Storage Bench ($105) isn't just for looks; it opens up to reveal storage space for blankets, shoes, or even holiday decorations. Here are more genius storage hacks to banish clutter.

Content continues below ad

Table it

Tablevia lowes.comThe Scott Living Glossy White End Table ($152) is the perfect modern piece to hold your hot cocoa while you binge on Netflix.

Get inspired

Essentials-Every-First-Time-Homeowner-Needscourtesy lowesRepeat after me: This mantra-filled wall art—Inspirational Wall Art ($30)—will be sure to inspire long after the holiday season is over. 

Flowers optional

Vasecourtesy lowesNo wimpy flowers allowed. The Surya Zuniga Ceramic Vase ($40) vase holds its own in any living room or foyer corner. At almost 14 inches high, it's a big gift without a big price tag. Here's how to create a gorgeous dried flower arrangement.

On the clock

Clockcourtesy lowesMove over mistletoe and hang the allen + roth Bronze Wall Clock ($40) above an entry door. Wondering why the IIII on the clock isn't written IV? There's actually a few theories: For example in Roman times the god Jupiter was spelled IVPPITER and the Romans didn't want to use part of his name on a sundial or in accounting books, so IIII replaced it. Here's a cool way to view the vast Roman road system.

Content continues below ad

Go global

Globecourtesy lowesTake a spin around the world with the gray-on-gray Imax Worldwide Globe ($52).

Key trick

Key-holdercourtesy lowesThis Inspirational Wall Art ($15) is actually functional too. Hang your keys on its decorative knobs to keep from losing them—again.

Magic carpet

RugVia Lowes.comThe abstract Safavieh Retro Fissure Rectangular Indoor Area Rug ($302) will make any room feel instantly chic and edgy. The right rug can help you create a color palette in your home.

Bar none

BarVia Lowes.comFlip open the retro-looking "suitcase"—Safavieh Grayson Cabinet Bar ($254)—and voila! It reveals an awesome bar.

Content continues below ad

Tree house

StoolVia Lowes.comBring in the backyard with the Scott Living Natural Oak Live Edge End Table ($160.00) that sports a quirky tree trunk slab design.

Get benched

BenchVia Lowes.comThe stylish Scott Living Contemporary Burnt Orange Accent Bench ($148.00) is the perfect place to put on your socks or rest that folded laundry even if you're washing it all wrong.

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Side-tableVia Lowes.comGive your bathroom mirror some competition with the Scott Living Silver Sideboard ($468.00) decorated with mirror panels for a glam look.

Retro seating

Chaircourtesy lowesThis blue/black vinyl Scott Living Midcentury Accent Chair ($293.00), featuring metal leg caps, is just plain cool. These are the room design tips interior decorators won't tell you for free.

Content continues below ad

Get pumped

inflatorcourtesy lowesPump it up with the Kobalt 12-Volt Car Air Inflator ($49.98) that provides up to 120-PSI and is the perfect size to keep in your car, and quickly inflates items like car, bike and ATV tires, air mattresses and beach toys.

Drill it

Drillcourtesy lowesGet any project done (here's 11 you can do all on your own) with a super, duper Kobalt Compact Drill ($99.00). It features a long-lasting battery without being heavy, and it has a work light already installed.

Feeling blue

Power-toolscourtesy lowesWhether you want to carve your initials in a hunk of wood or sharpen your garden tools, look no further than the Dremel 39-Piece Rotary Tool Kit ($99.00). Bonus: It stands out in your work zone because it's blue instead of yellow.

Dustless marvel

Sandercourtesy lowesSay wow to the DEWALT 3-Amp Orbital Sander ($59.00) with an almost dustless ability to get any job done.

Content continues below ad

Clean those corners

Vacuumcourtesy lowesThis Shop-Vac 12-Gallon Shop Vacuum ($99.99) packs a punch with lots of power for the workshop, garage, or attic. A lengthy cord and hose makes it a breeze to get in those crevices.

Listen up

Speakercourtesy lowesGet your tunes on any job site with this durable four-way speaker Bosch PowerBox Jobsite Radio ($199.00). It's bluetooth-enabled, and it can even charge your phone. Old school bonus: It has four power outlets to run cords.

Does it all

Drillcourtesy lowesAwesome tools bring holiday joy with this DEWALT 4-Tool Max Lithium Ion Cordless Combo Kit ($299.00) that covers your basic repair to more complicated projects.

Make the cut

Sawcourtesy lowesSlice through a 2x4 with this affordable Hitachi Cordless Circular Saw ($89.00) that is no brainer for you workshop. And see how these little DIY upgrades can add value to your home.

Content continues below ad

Great value

toolscourtesy lowesA tool bag that is truly functional. The added value of the tools included and the numerous pockets make this Kobalt 22-Piece Tool Set ($49.99) a steal.

Lighten up

Storagecourtesy lowesThe Blue Hawk Wheeled Tool Box ($49.99) holds as much as a steel tool box without the weight (or price!).

Tool time

Toolboxcourtesy lowesKeep your tools from rolling around with the self-closing drawers and liners of the Kobalt 11-Drawer Tool Cabinet ($549.00). Bonus: There's an electrical outlet on the side of the box, and it rolls around with no chance of tipping.

Power up

drillcourtesy lowesEasily get the house project done before you've got a house full of guests with the BLACK & DECKER 2-Tool Cordless Combo Kit ($79.97).

Content continues below ad

One wrench for everythingwrenchcourtesy lowes

The Kobalt Rapid Adjustable Wrench ($19.98) is perfect for tight or hard-to-reach spaces and has great fit on nuts and bolts.

Great for the do-it-yourselfer

toolscourtesy lowesThis Kobalt 20-Piece Screwdriver Set ($29.98) has everything you need without a lot of bells and whistles. Although there some jobs that you should never try to DIY.

Security that's plain old smart

smart-hubcourtesy lowesThe Iris Smart Switch ($39.99), Iris Smart Hub ($69.95), Iris Security Pack ($99.95), Iris Home Automation Pack ($115.00) are all part of the home security by Lowe's that helps you control temperature, locks, lights and more from your smartphone or tablet. Here's some other home security secrets.

Personal assistant

assistantcourtesy lowesA Google Home ($129.00) device at your beck and call is the next best thing. Simply say "OK Google" and ask for what you need. Stream video to your TV, play music or even get traffic reports with a few words. Want to know which virtual assistant tells the best jokes?

Content continues below ad

Grill guru

grill-brushcourtesy lowesNo more arguing over who is cleaning the grill. The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaner ($89.97) has a sophisticated CPU chip that controls the movement, speed, and direction of the brushes.

Get control

plugcourtesy lowesControl, monitor, and schedule your home's lights and appliances from wherever you are with the iDevices Switch Connected Plug ($49.00). Connect to your wireless network and use the free iDevices Connected app to control the power from your phone.

Chore robot

vacuumcourtesy lowesJust hit the clean button on the iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuum ($374.99) for holiday clean-up in a snap. You'll be amazed by how much dog hair, dirt and debris it picks up. Press the dock button and Roomba will go to her docking station and charge up just in time for your New Year's Eve party. Here's how professional housecleaners clean their own homes.

Compact size, big sound

Speakercourtesy lowesFill your home with music during the holiday with the sound from the 808 Portable Speaker ($19.97). Pair this compact speaker with your smartphone or device for clear and crisp sound with even bass. (Here's what your favorite music says about you.)

Content continues below ad

Whip up something yummyblendercourtesy lowes

The Magic Bullet Blender ($64.51) is an 8-piece set that makes it a cinch to mix up your favorite smoothie or eggnog. Don't miss these delicious Paleo smoothie recipes.

Easy hosting

potcourtesy lowesThese smaller sized smudge-proof Crock-Pot 4-Quart Slow Cooker ($10.99) can be used in multiples at holiday gatherings. Don't forget these great ideas for how to decorate for fall.

Surprise visitors

potcourtesy lowesCook up a meal that would normally would take all day in less than two hours with the Cuisinart 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($99.95). Here are 10 more reasons to start using a pressure cooker

Say yes to healthier fried foods

friercourtesy lowesCut back on calories not taste with the Emeril Chef's Classic Airfryer ($99.99). This nifty appliance uses hot air to fry, roast, grill, or bake foods. Bonus: No spills, splattering, or "oil smell" during frying. Here's some other ways to avoid gaining that December 15.

Content continues below ad

Get roomyfridgecourtesy lowes

Hosting a holiday party also means needing extra fridge and freezer space to feed the masses. Sleek yet efficient, the Whirlpool Compact Refrigerator with Freezer ($178.00) holds a ton of food for its smaller size.

Do you fondue?

Fonduecourtesy lowesGet in touch with your '70s-side this holiday season with this easy to use Cuisinart Fondue Pot ($47). With enough forks for eight guests, you won't have to double dip, but did you ever wonder if dipping twice was really a bad thing?

Bake like a pro

mixercourtesy lowesBake up a storm of holiday cookies, cakes, and pies all because you can—with the help of a KitchenAid 5-Quart, 10-Speed Stand Mixer ($349.99). Just watch that you're not guilty of these baking mistakes.

Stock up

wine-Fridgecourtesy lowesSleek on the outside, roomy on the inside so you can keep a ton of your favorite holiday vino. The Frigidaire 18-BottleDual ZoneWine Chiller ($179) cools quickly and has two different sections to you can store wine at different temperatures. And if you're considering buying a wine fridge, these are the wine terms you really ought to know by now.

Content continues below ad

Stick it

phone-mountcourtesy lowesMount your smartphone or mobile device to your vehicle dash with unlimited viewing angles from the Nite Ize Steelie Adjustable Phone Mount ($29.97).

Tailgate time

grillcourtesy lowesThe compact Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill ($39.99) helps get the party started tail-gating, camping, picnicking, or just grilling in the backyard. Don't miss these healthy grilling tips.

Twinkle and shine

lightscourtesy lowesEntertain among these fun allen + roth White String Lights ($29.98) that can be hung indoors or outdoors.

Get loud

speakercourtesy lowesSinging in the shower is one way to put yourself in the holiday spirit, so crank up the tunes with the iLuv Aud Shower Portable Speaker ($19.99). Check out these other clever shower ideas.

Content continues below ad

Smart cooking

grillcourtesy lowesThe Fire Sense Charcoal Grill ($24) is perfect for those occasions when you don't need to prepare a ton of food, perhaps just a few items for one or two people. Bonus: This portable grill folds up for storage.

Home office

lightcourtesy lowesOptimal positioning allows the OttLite LED Touch Desk Lamp ($39) to hit every angle. The built-in USB port fully charges tablets, smartphones, and more. Here's how to make your smartphone battery last longer.

Cuddle up

blanketcourtesy lowesGet comfy under the soft faux fur of this allen + roth Polyester Throw ($16) while you watch these perfect holiday mood movies.

Ambiance galore

Candlecourtesy lowesSet the mood with these three different sized stylish Woodland Imports Candle Holders ($24).

 

Content continues below ad

View as Slideshow

Become more interesting every week!

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.