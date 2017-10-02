Marko Subotin/Shutterstock

To a newbie home decorator, mounting a TV over the fireplace seems like a perfectly fine idea. After all, the mantle boasts a huge stretch of bare, blank wall, which is prime real estate to show off that brand new flat screen. (Here are 13 more details your house reveals about you.) But like granite countertops before it, this popular home décor trend has to go—stat.

Why? For starters, the heat and smoke that rises from a well-groomed fire can do serious damage to your electronics. And if the heat doesn’t get to it first, hanging your television above a fireplace actually voids the screen’s warranty, folks at Apartment Therapy say. (We hate to break it to you, but you’re probably using your kitchen appliances wrong, too.)

Decorative fireplaces aren’t in the clear, either. Regardless of the type of hearth below, the television’s placement is simply at too high of an angle for a comfortable couch marathon. Sitting for hours with your head tilted up towards the screen can create tension in your neck and shoulders, causing your muscles to get sore. It’s just one of the little habits that is hurting your health.

Place your television in a spot that is closer to eye level, instead. Experts recommend taking note of where your horizontal gaze meets the wall and positioning the top of the screen at a 15 to 35-degree angle to that. Fifteen degrees would be ideal, they say. And while you’re redecorating, try these budget-friendly decorating tricks to make your home look way more expensive. We guarantee it will upgrade your room (without the flat screen as its focal point!)

[Source: Lifehacker]