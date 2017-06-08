31 Free Pumpkin Carving Stencils to Take Your Jack-o’-Lantern to the Next Level
There's nothing like a light-filled jack-o'-lantern to put that finishing touch on your homemade Halloween decorations, and it’s much easier to create memorable designs when you start with a template. Print the stencil you like, tape it on your hollowed-out pumpkin, and "trace" the pattern's lines by poking pinholes over them. Then pull the paper off, carve over the pinhole lines, and you’ll have a jack-o'-lantern ready for Halloween.
Feathery funTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comFor the artsiest pumpkin on the block, try this pumpkin carving pattern from Remodelando la Casa. Download this stencil from Remodelando la Casa >>
Boo!Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comGhosts may be scary, but this calligraphy stencil from Style Me Pretty Living gives your pumpkin some flair. Download this stencil from Style Me Pretty Living >>
Eek!Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWhen ghosts and ghouls cross your path, there's only one thing you can say: Eeek! Style Me Pretty Living's typographic template gives a cool touch to a chilling night. Download this stencil from Style Me Pretty Living >>
Sweet stuffTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Halloween is all about tricks and treats—emphasis on treats. This adorable pumpkin carving pattern (plus a full instructional video) from Lindsay Ann Bakes will add a sweet touch to any porch. Download this stencil from Lindsay Ann Bakes >>
Wink, wink!
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comHere's a pumpkin carving pattern your neighbors will LOL over: an emoticon-friendly face. And best of all? This text-worthy pumpkin pattern is simple enough for even beginners to carve.Download this stencil >>
Who, me?
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comGoofy, sure, but this wacky pumpkin face is simple enough for kids to help you carve it.Download this stencil >>
Cat's whiskers
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis purrfectly cute pumpkin carving stencil isn't hard to create at home. You can skip the whiskers if your knife skills aren't up to the job.Download this stencil >>
Casper the Friendly GhostTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comNot too scary for little ones, this template is mostly curved lines, making it easier for pumpkin carving novices. Download this stencil >>
Starry nightTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comYou and Van Gogh: This stencil offers a cool, twinkly evening scene that's different than the usual Jack. Feel free to mix up where the stars go, based on where your pumpkin's flattest (easiest to carve). Download this stencil >>
Hiss!Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comMore for an expert hand, this pumpkin carving template requires a steady knife to make sure that the cat's feet and tail don't separate from the base. If you slip, you can always "piece" it back together with toothpicks. Download this stencil >>
R.I.P.Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comSpooky gravestones are not hard to cut out, but they make a creepy jack-o'-lantern nonetheless. Download this stencil >>
Goofy grinTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWatch for the eyes and teeth when you're carving out this pumpkin template: The squares and circles are tricky if your knife is larger. Switch to a smaller blade for the detail work if you need. Download this stencil >>
Devilish funTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis pumpkin carving template is more for the pros: Use a sharp, thin knife blade to trim away all the curls. Download this stencil >>
So scary!Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis jack o'lantern's template is a classic: part devilsh grin, part evil genius. Download this stencil >>
WHO stole the candy?Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWhoo-whoo wants to make a different jack o'lantern this year? You do, with this easy, wide-image stencil. Download this stencil >>
Death's headTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comStart with the quirky eyebrows first, then work your way down the face for an easier pumpkin carving experience. Download this stencil >>
Happy JackTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comIf you're a little rusty in your pumpkin carving skills, try cutting out the entire triangle for eyes and half-circle for the mouth; you can always cut in eyeballs and teeth and spear them in with toothpicks. Download this stencil >>
Calling all witchesTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comStart slowly by lightly tracing the outline of the witch with your knife; then go around again and cut deeper into the pumpkin, to outline the figure in the template. Download this stencil >>
Haunted houseTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis silly, almost human house will cast creepy shadows on the wall. If you're unsure of your pumpkin carving skills, you can skip the extra cuts for the roof and simplify the entire template. Download this stencil >>
Ghastly ghostTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comPumpkin carving pros: Take it to the next level by adding an open-mouth scream to this eerie ghost template. Download this stencil >>
Creepy crawlyTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comBlack widow: Trace the outline of the spider's body with your knife, then use a thinner, sharp knife to really etch out the eight legs. Download this stencil >>
Gone battyTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comYou'll be done with this pumpkin stencil in no time with its easy-to-carve pattern. Great for kids to help, and you can make more than one bat if your surface is large enough. Download this stencil >>
Death wishTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWatch for the tiny pieces between the skull top and bottom, and the bridge of the nose; you'll want to carve the pumpkin carefully in those connecting spaces. A smaller paring knife might work well there. Download this stencil >>
Sweet treatTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWhat a treat! A pumpkin carving template that's sure to please any kid; just watch for the spacing between scoops, which can be hard for beginners to get right. Download this stencil >>
Eerie treeTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comOnce you get the base down, you can go free-form with the branches, letting the surface of your pumpkin be your guide to carving it. Download this stencil >>
Ominous ravenTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis creepy bird pattern can also be replicated in multiple times around the pumpkin, making for a very Hitchcock "The Birds" decoration. Amazing when lit. Download this stencil >>
All the candyTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comTrick or treat! Put this pumpkin out on the porch if yours is the house that's giving out the best candy. Download this stencil >>
Boo moonsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comDo we have to spell it out for you? This pumpkin carving template makes for one silly jack o'lantern. Download this stencil >>
Joy rideTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comGot kids who love cars? This pumpkin template ought to drive them over the edge of happiness. Download this stencil >>
A little nutty
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comFall is in the air with this festive pumpkin template, which is easy to knock out in minutes.Download this stencil >>
My lips are sealed
Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comWe won't tell anyone that you can make this pumpkin carving template using all easy, straight lines.Download this stencil >>
