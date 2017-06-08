Content continues below ad

Wink, wink! Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comHere's a pumpkin carving pattern your neighbors will LOL over: an emoticon-friendly face. And best of all? This text-worthy pumpkin pattern is simple enough for even beginners to carve. Download this stencil >>

Who, me? Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comGoofy, sure, but this wacky pumpkin face is simple enough for kids to help you carve it. Download this stencil >>

Cat's whiskers Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis purrfectly cute pumpkin carving stencil isn't hard to create at home. You can skip the whiskers if your knife skills aren't up to the job. Download this stencil >>

Casper the Friendly Ghost Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Not too scary for little ones, this template is mostly curved lines, making it easier for pumpkin carving novices. Not too scary for little ones, this template is mostly curved lines, making it easier for pumpkin carving novices. Download this stencil >>

Starry night Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com You and Van Gogh: This stencil offers a cool, twinkly evening scene that's different than the usual Jack. Feel free to mix up where the stars go, based on where your pumpkin's flattest (easiest to carve). You and Van Gogh: This stencil offers a cool, twinkly evening scene that's different than the usual Jack. Feel free to mix up where the stars go, based on where your pumpkin's flattest (easiest to carve). Download this stencil >>

Hiss! Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com More for an expert hand, this pumpkin carving template requires a steady knife to make sure that the cat's feet and tail don't separate from the base. If you slip, you can always "piece" it back together with toothpicks. More for an expert hand, this pumpkin carving template requires a steady knife to make sure that the cat's feet and tail don't separate from the base. If you slip, you can always "piece" it back together with toothpicks. Download this stencil >>

R.I.P. Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Spooky gravestones are not hard to cut out, but they make a creepy jack-o'-lantern nonetheless. Download this stencil >> Spooky gravestones are not hard to cut out, but they make a creepy jack-o'-lantern nonetheless.

Goofy grin Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Watch for the eyes and teeth when you're carving out this pumpkin template: The squares and circles are tricky if your knife is larger. Switch to a smaller blade for the detail work if you need. Watch for the eyes and teeth when you're carving out this pumpkin template: The squares and circles are tricky if your knife is larger. Switch to a smaller blade for the detail work if you need. Download this stencil >>

Devilish fun Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com This pumpkin carving template is more for the pros: Use a sharp, thin knife blade to trim away all the curls. This pumpkin carving template is more for the pros: Use a sharp, thin knife blade to trim away all the curls. Download this stencil >>

So scary! Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com This jack o'lantern's template is a classic: part devilsh grin, part evil genius. This jack o'lantern's template is a classic: part devilsh grin, part evil genius. Download this stencil >>

WHO stole the candy? Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Whoo-whoo wants to make a different jack o'lantern this year? You do, with this easy, wide-image stencil. Download this stencil >> Whoo-whoo wants to make a different jack o'lantern this year? You do, with this easy, wide-image stencil.

Death's head Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Start with the quirky eyebrows first, then work your way down the face for an easier pumpkin carving experience. Start with the quirky eyebrows first, then work your way down the face for an easier pumpkin carving experience. Download this stencil >>

Happy Jack Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com If you're a little rusty in your pumpkin carving skills, try cutting out the entire triangle for eyes and half-circle for the mouth; you can always cut in eyeballs and teeth and spear them in with toothpicks. If you're a little rusty in your pumpkin carving skills, try cutting out the entire triangle for eyes and half-circle for the mouth; you can always cut in eyeballs and teeth and spear them in with toothpicks. Download this stencil >>

Calling all witches Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Start slowly by lightly tracing the outline of the witch with your knife; then go around again and cut deeper into the pumpkin, to outline the figure in the template. Start slowly by lightly tracing the outline of the witch with your knife; then go around again and cut deeper into the pumpkin, to outline the figure in the template. Download this stencil >>

Haunted house Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com This silly, almost human house will cast creepy shadows on the wall. If you're unsure of your pumpkin carving skills, you can skip the extra cuts for the roof and simplify the entire template. Download this stencil >> This silly, almost human house will cast creepy shadows on the wall. If you're unsure of your pumpkin carving skills, you can skip the extra cuts for the roof and simplify the entire template.

Ghastly ghost Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Pumpkin carving pros: Take it to the next level by adding an open-mouth scream to this eerie ghost template. Pumpkin carving pros: Take it to the next level by adding an open-mouth scream to this eerie ghost template. Download this stencil >>

Creepy crawly Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Black widow: Trace the outline of the spider's body with your knife, then use a thinner, sharp knife to really etch out the eight legs. Download this stencil >> Black widow: Trace the outline of the spider's body with your knife, then use a thinner, sharp knife to really etch out the eight legs.

Gone batty Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com You'll be done with this pumpkin stencil in no time with its easy-to-carve pattern. Great for kids to help, and you can make more than one bat if your surface is large enough. Download this stencil >> You'll be done with this pumpkin stencil in no time with its easy-to-carve pattern. Great for kids to help, and you can make more than one bat if your surface is large enough.

Death wish Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Watch for the tiny pieces between the skull top and bottom, and the bridge of the nose; you'll want to carve the pumpkin carefully in those connecting spaces. A smaller paring knife might work well there. Download this stencil >> Watch for the tiny pieces between the skull top and bottom, and the bridge of the nose; you'll want to carve the pumpkin carefully in those connecting spaces. A smaller paring knife might work well there.

Sweet treat Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com What a treat! A pumpkin carving template that's sure to please any kid; just watch for the spacing between scoops, which can be hard for beginners to get right. Download this stencil >> What a treat! A pumpkin carving template that's sure to please any kid; just watch for the spacing between scoops, which can be hard for beginners to get right.

Eerie tree Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Once you get the base down, you can go free-form with the branches, letting the surface of your pumpkin be your guide to carving it. Download this stencil >> Once you get the base down, you can go free-form with the branches, letting the surface of your pumpkin be your guide to carving it.

Ominous raven Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com This creepy bird pattern can also be replicated in multiple times around the pumpkin, making for a very Hitchcock "The Birds" decoration. Amazing when lit. Download this stencil >> This creepy bird pattern can also be replicated in multiple times around the pumpkin, making for a very Hitchcock "The Birds" decoration. Amazing when lit.

All the candy Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Trick or treat! Put this pumpkin out on the porch if yours is the house that's giving out the best candy. Download this stencil >> Trick or treat! Put this pumpkin out on the porch if yours is the house that's giving out the best candy.

Boo moons Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Do we have to spell it out for you? This pumpkin carving template makes for one silly jack o'lantern. Download this stencil >> Do we have to spell it out for you? This pumpkin carving template makes for one silly jack o'lantern.

Joy ride Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Got kids who love cars? This pumpkin template ought to drive them over the edge of happiness. Download this stencil >> Got kids who love cars? This pumpkin template ought to drive them over the edge of happiness.

A little nutty Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.comFall is in the air with this festive pumpkin template, which is easy to knock out in minutes. Download this stencil >>

