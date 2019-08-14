The Property Brothers Say to Avoid These Two Colors for Your Walls

Before you grab that paint and roller, the Property Brothers want you to know not all colors are created equal.

Paint can help freshen up a room, whether you’re going for a new look or planning on putting your house on the market. But, before you grab that paint and roller, the Property Brothers want you to know not all colors are created equal.

In a 2019 episode of the popular home improvement show, Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, the duo—Jonathan and Drew Scott—noted that two colors should never be used to paint interior walls: Red and yellow. When picking paint colors for any project, it’s important to choose your colors wisely. Certain colors can make people feel unnerved, or more at home. Consider color psychology and what these colors, and five others, make people feel before putting them on your walls.

Here are the colors to avoid

In the episode titled “Condo Dreams,” the Property Brothers tackled a home that the owner wants to sell so she can downsize after the death of her life partner. “Drew and Jonathan see plenty of potential in Roseanne’s existing digs. In its current condition, it’s worth only about $600,000. But if Roseanne invests $85,000 in the renovation Jonathan envisions, the Scotts believe she’ll be able to sell it for at least $800,000—a massive $200,000 increase,” realtor.com reported.

Roseanne’s living room was a pale yellow, and Jonathan noted yellow walls don’t sell in today’s market. The dining room walls were painted what Jonathan called “angry ’90s red,” which he said needed to go as they are extremely outdated. Exterior paint choices, however, might be even more important since these paint colors could boost the value of your home.

Today’s color trends

Trends come and go, and according to the Property Brothers, the ship sailed for both red and yellow walls quite some time ago. And while the brothers suggested avoiding bright, primary colors in general, you can still go bold. Instead of primary hues, the Property Brothers suggest leaning toward minimal decor, which includes lots of black, white, and grays mixed with wood tones. Then accent with bold colors, such as red throw pillows or a sunny yellow area rug. These trends make sense since this is the paint color that can sell your home for $6,000 more.